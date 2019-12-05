• Welcome to Ron and Betty Biggs from Palm Desert. The retired couple enjoys fishing, hiking and traveling. They moved to Sun Lakes for the cooler weather.
• Welcome to TC and Maria Golden from Seattle. The couple moved to Sun Lakes because it is very beautiful, quiet and is it’s own little paradise.
• Welcome to Cathy Hendrick from Nuevo. The retired utility industry worker enjoys riding horses. She moved to Sun Lakes for its beauty, the great amenities and beautiful homes. She already has friends living in the Country Club, Marti Peck and Joelle Leath.
• Welcome to Sheila Kearns from Providence, RI. She is retired from the IRS. Her hobbies include dancing, traveling, theater, cards, singing, day trips, clubs and having fun. She moved to Sun Lakes because it has everything and is beautiful.
