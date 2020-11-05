The Welcome Home Committee welcomed new residents on October 20 from districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 who have moved into the community this year.
This was the first welcome home event since the pandemic began and all invitees were asked to wear masks for the abbreviated event held on the Main Clubhouse veranda.
Welcome Home Committee Chairperson Sandy Richman along with co-chair LaNelle Neet welcomed everyone to the event.
Several members of the Sun Lakes management team were also in attendance and included Recreation Director Elise Campbell, Golf Director Brian Garlington and Executive Chef Hugo Salazar.
Master Board President Sandy Moyer along with Joe Formino, chairman of the District Delegate Assembly and Kathie Thurston of the Communications Committee were also in attendance.
Campbell provided an overview of her job responsibilities as the recreation director and spoke about the many activities residents can expect once the pandemic has ended and the community returns to a more normal schedule of events and activities.
Garlington, who is relatively new to Sun Lakes as the director of golf, provided information on some exciting new clinics and a program entitled Get Golf Ready for brand new players without any prior experience.
Salazar spoke briefly about the restaurant’s reopening in November which will feature a new menu, specials, curbside service and themed nights such as Italian night.
Formino explained how the District Delegates represent residents to members of the Master Board.
In addition, he also spoke about the 23 districts that make up Sun Lakes, which encompasses 3,327 homes.
Zone captains and alternates within each district also assist the district delegates and alternate delegates with disseminating information to residents in each of the districts.
Moyer welcomed everyone and spoke briefly about the five members who comprise the Master Board.
She also spoke about Riverside County returning to the more restrictive purple tier for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic that was announced by the County on Oct. 20, and the closures that would be occurring within the community again.
Residents can continue to enjoy outdoor activities such as golf, tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball.
Thurston gave an overview and instructions on how to sign up for E-blast which will provide residents with the latest information on what is happening in our community.
New residents in attendance included Valerie and Chris Villareal, Slone and Tony Ursino, Dianna Bradley, Sydney Porcelli, Susan Taylor and Lisa Smerber, Norman Copeland, Mary Anderson, Candace Jenkins, Kristin Decker, Leon Hook, Juliana and David Ramirez, Carol Slack and Russell Hatfield, Janice Yellon and Ravelle Clayton, Lynne Freeman, Rebecca Blosser, Sally Rodriguez, Lucy Romero, Sherron Whitely, Barbara Ball, Betsy and Scott Voss, Carol Cole and Marty Pugno and Ramona Marsigar.
