Life around Sun Lakes has opened up just a little bit more in the past couple of weeks, but acts of kindness and sharing have continued to be a bright spot in our community during this terrible pandemic. Here are some additional things I’ve learned about or have been told by Sun Lakes’ residents.
• Charlie Friese is offering a Challenge Grant for the benefit of the H.E.L.P. organization in Banning where many Sun Lakes’ residents volunteer each week.
H.E.L.P. provides food to low income residents each month and also helps transients with food insecurity.
Charlie and his wife, Russie, will match up to $1,000 in donations.
You can mail your charitable tax deductible check to: H.E.L.P
P. O. Box 996
Banning, CA 92220
Attention: Al Silva, President
Please mark in the memo section of your check — Friese H.E.L.P. Challenge Grant
Many low income residents face food insecurity each month and now the need is even greater with so many people unemployed during this pandemic.
Please consider making a donation, no matter how small, if you can.
• The Sun Lakes Rock Fairies continue to spread joy and happiness with their stealthy distribution of painted rocks throughout our community. In addition, I know that Shirley Dills, Nancy Troyer and Sandy Elsworth have passed along a rock to someone who didn’t have one.
It’s amazing how such a small inanimate object can provide the recipient with feelings of love, hope, kindness and community. Many residents would like to know who the rock fairies are, but I think not knowing only adds to the magic of the gift.
• Linda Vieira contacted me to honor Betty Beidelman who frequently takes bouquets of flowers and candy to those around her. Linda said, “Betty has always been one of the most generous and caring people I’ve know.” I would agree with that wholeheartedly.
• Shirley Dills contacted me about numerous individuals who are sharing their time and talents.
Sue Langford is shopping, cooking and delivering food for widows and very elderly members of our community and was doing so before this pandemic began.
Lillie Lawaetz has been sharing her delicious soups, mains dishes and desserts with others before and during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Valerie Hubbard made a special mask for Dills that has a place for her nose which enables her to breathe easier in the heat.
We have seen and dealt with adversity throughout our lives, but none of us have ever seen anything like this health crisis before.
We will get through this and while we may never return to “normal,” whatever that is, we will hopefully come out on the other side of this stronger and better people than we were before.
Sun Lakes is a unique and caring community and I am grateful for all of the people who have stepped up to help and show kindness to others during these past couple of months; we are Sun Lakes strong.
