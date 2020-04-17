We are living through a difficult time, but my spirits have been buoyed by the acts of kindness that are happening throughout our community.
Here are just a few that I know about; I am sure there are many more.
• Debbie Mollatto has been delivering homemade meals to several neighbors on Rio Bravo Drive.
In addition, she has created a group text among her friends that enables her to pick up grocery items when she is out.
She has also delivered masks, gloves, sanitizing wipes and paper goods to many of her neighbors and friends and has picked up medications and mail.
Debbie wears a mask and gloves and drops items at the door to maintain social distancing for those she is assisting.
• Nancy Watterson delivered homemade cookies to friends with a positive recipe for life along with a message to stay safe and healthy.
Others liked her idea and now there are numerous cookie angels making and delivering homemade cookies to the doors of other Sun Lakes residents.
Some of those cookie angels include Carolyn Sawyer, Debbie Pritchett and Judy Brady-Finke.
• Annette Tringham has created a temporary Facebook page titled Sun Lakes Resources.
This site is for the use of Sun Lakes’ residents who need assistance or supplies, or to share how we can help each other during this health crisis.
Residents can go to the Sun Lakes Resources Facebook page to find people who are sharing what they have with those who have a need.
Tringham is also working to get masks into the hands of our more elderly or disabled residents who may not have a mask or the ability to get one.
If you know of someone who fits this criteria, please contact Annette at atringham@yahoo.com.
• Nancy Sheets began making face masks after a nurse at Kaiser reached out to her to request 10 masks.
The nurse planned to keep half of them and give the other five to her daughter who is a front line nurse.
To date Nancy has made 278 masks she has donated to the healthcare community and they include Caregivers Galore in Banning, Lifestream, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Beaver Medical Group and Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.
• Lily Fedotowsky, Director of the Pink Ladies Ukuladies and Gents, is using ZOOM, a virtual classroom to continue the group’s weekly ukulele rehearsals.
Fedotowsky spent a week assisting members with technical support and instructing them on how to get on-line.
Beginning on March 24, fifteen members participated in a full practice using ZOOM which will enable them to continue their weekly practice sessions. Other clubs (e.g., book clubs) may be interested in using this type of virtual classroom to continue their activities.
Contact Fedotowsky at wanda1010@hotmail.com or (941) 662-0633 should you need assistance.
ZOOM – https://www.wired.com/story/tips-for-using-zoom/
• Sally Jo Schwartz and Michele Walter joined forces with the Cherry Berry Mask Brigade to make masks to donate to hospitals in the Inland Empire.
Sally Jo is also making masks for people that may need one and giving them to her District Delegate to distribute.
• New residents Donna and David Branch moved to Sun Lakes last October and are helping those in our community who are in need of toilet paper.
David is working part-time at a company that manufactures bath and facial tissue.
He was able to bring a case of toilet paper home and Donna has been delivering it to residents who are having a hard time finding it.
It you need toilet paper, contact Donna at (760) 557-5831 and she will deliver some to you. The couple has also offered to run errands for those unable to go out.
There are so many wonderful people doing things for others during this difficult time and we are so fortunate to live in such a beautiful and caring community.
If you know of an act of kindness or something that could be useful and would like others to know about it, please contact me at aj37boo@gmail.com and I will include it in my next article.
