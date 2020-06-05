We are still under the stay at home order issued by the governor in March, but some additional businesses have begun to reopen in our county and city.
Here in our own little community, I continue to hear and learn about the many good things people are still doing for one another.
• Dorothy Taub contacted me to let me know that Janice Ellman and Marilyn LeBlanc have been doing grocery shopping for her while she has been homebound with shingles during the pandemic.
• Pascale Headley has only been a Sun Lakes resident since the end of January and has been the recipient of many kindnesses since her arrival. Pascale received toilet paper, food, helpful advice and two visits from the Rock Fairy. Last week Pascale made Tiramisu and offered it to the first 12 people who notified her by Facebook that they would like to have one. I can attest that it was simply scrumptious.
• Theresa Van Haren dropped some hand sanitizer off to us when I was having a difficult time finding it.
• The Good Day Sun Lakes Team continues to inform and post up-to-date information that affects our community such as information from the Master Board and other information such as operating hours for Curbside-to-Go, the swimming pools and libraries.
• The musical entertainers in our community have kept us entertained with the many songs they have posted on Facebook. Thank you Michael, Lee and Danny Stone, Ellen and Dix Henekee, Sheila James and Ray Roberson.
• The rock fairies continue to spread joy and sunshine every day throughout Sun Lakes and has been a very bright spot in the midst of this very difficult time.
