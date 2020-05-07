We continue to live through a difficult time during this terrible pandemic, but acts of kindness and sharing are continuing in our community and that should make all of us smile and give us hope.
Here are some additional wonderful things I have learned about:
• Leeann McLaughlin, chair of the Sun Lakes Library Committee, has created a pop-up library on her front porch with books, some puzzles (which are in high demand) and audio books. If you borrow something from the library, you are also welcome to donate or return any books, puzzles or audio books you have finished. The pop-up library is located at 5354 Pinehurst Dr.
• Hand painted rocks with messages of love, inspiration and hope are being delivered to doorsteps or mail cubbies throughout Sun Lakes. The mystery person or persons who are performing these acts of kindness have definitely lifted the spirits of the many residents who have received them.
• Al and Carol Spinden, Steve and Nita Cooke, Bob and Michele Walter, and Richard and Linda Spaulding of District 17 put together and distributed packets for all of the 214 homes in their district.
Each packet contained a red heart, a package of cookies and a note to let the residents know they were being thought of during this difficult time.
• Debbie Robbins has been making masks and putting them on her front porch for any Sun Lakes resident that needs one. She is located at 5972 Indian Canyon Dr.
• After the Spring Craft Show was cancelled, Mical Cisterna froze all the delicious breads (iced banana and lemon, etc.) she had made to sell. On Easter morning she offered, via the Sun Lakers Facebook page, to give them away to anyone who would like one. Mical set up pick up times and put them on her bench outside for pickup to maintain the social distancing rules.
Peggy Gates and her husband were one of the lucky recipients who enjoyed this delicious act of kindness and sharing on a cold and rainy Easter Day.
• Marie Johnson wanted to thank Sandra Burgon for all of her efforts in saving and finding new homes for the many dogs and cats in need of being fostered or finding a fur-ever home.
• Sara Rubin wanted to recognize and thank her friends and next door neighbors, David and Judy Ehlers, for the many kind and generous things they have done for her.
Dave takes care of everything from trash to sprinklers and mail, while Judy is Sara’s “go to” for everything. Judy picks up food and books for Sara and also shares things she has cooked such as homemade soup or jam. Sara feels so lucky to live in Sun Lakes next door to the Ehlers.
• Thank you to all of the ladies who have been making masks for the Sun Lakes community. We so appreciate all you efforts – Suellen Jackson, Michele Walter, Sally Jo Schwartz, Linda Spaulding, Candi Christopher, Leeann McLaughlin, Carol Allbaugh, Betty Ferber, Theresa Urquhart, Miyako Fletcher, Debbie Meadows-Robbins, Jolyn Deans, Cristi Glinoga and Sally Walsh Dunn.
• George and Irene Eichel on Breckenridge Avenue have decorated the front and back of their home with Christmas lights to spread some much-needed cheer during the coronavirus pandemic. The lights on their patio can be seen from many locations in Sun Lakes.
• Cookie and cupcake angels are still distributing sweet treats to residents. Americans are caring and sharing people and come together for the common good during a time of crisis. During this health crisis we are seeing so much caring for others in our community.
If you know of an act of kindness or something that could be helpful and would like others to know about it, please contact me at aj37boo@gmail.com and I will include it in part 3 of “We’re All in this Together.”
