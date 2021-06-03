Our riverboat motored into Saint Petersburg for the final leg of our Russian adventure.
This Russian seaport city of over five million people is located on the Baltic Sea and was founded by Peter the Great in 1703.
Described as the most European city in Russia, Saint Petersburg is the cultural center of Russia and is the home to world famous museums, theaters, galleries, architectural monuments and cultural and educational institutions.
The city is built on a series of 33 islands which are connected by over three hundred bridges and has earned St. Petersburg the moniker “Venice of the North.”
Opulence is the first word that comes to mind when describing Catherine’s Palace.
The palace, located just outside St. Petersburg in Tsarskoye Selo, was designed by Italian architect Francesco Rastrelli from 1752-1756 and is known for its ornately decorated facades and sumptuous interior.
In addition to the public staterooms, drawings rooms, and living quarters, Rastrelli included a chapel within the palace known as the Church of the Resurrection.
As we entered the palace we were given paper booties to wear over our shoes.
Peter the Great loved everything Dutch and tiles used to build the fireplace in the grand dining room of the palace look like delft blue china which he had reproduced in St. Petersburg from delft he had brought from the Netherlands.
The Amber Room which was recreated after it was looted by invading Nazi forces in 1941 during World War II was one of the most spectacular rooms within the palace.
Russian craftsmen worked for decades to recreate the room which was completed and inaugurated in 2003.
Unfortunately, as was not the case in the rest of the palace rooms we visited, we were unable to take photos in the magnificent Amber Room.
We also experienced St. Petersburg from the water on a canal trip through the city as our canal boat cruised past beautiful estates, elegant gardens, graceful bridges and spectacular city palaces such as the Winter Palace and other monuments in the “Venice of the North.”
It was also from the canal that we caught our first glimpse of the Church on the Spilled Blood which has a façade similar to that of St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow.
The church was named The Church on the Spilled Blood after Emperor Alexander II was assassinated at the site.
A former Russian Orthodox Church, the building now serves as a state historical museum and is one of St. Petersburg’s most popular attractions.
A trip to St. Petersburg is not complete without a visit to the Winter Palace which houses the State Hermitage Museum founded in 1764 by Catherine the Great.
We stood in line for two hours just to gain entry into this world famous museum to view the collection of art which has been curated for more than two centuries and contains approximately three million exhibits including the world’s largest collection of paintings in the world.
The art that we were able to see in the several hours we spent inside the world’s second largest art museum was astonishing.
One trip is certainly not enough time to see even a small fraction of the art housed within the walls of this spectacular former palace of Russian Tsars and I hope to return one day to see more of the magnificent art that is part of the Hermitage collection.
On our final night in St. Petersburg, we attended a performance of Swan Lake at one of the beautiful theatres in the city.
I was very fortunate to get a front row seat where I was able to hear the dancers’ tutus rustling and their toe shoes hitting the stage boards as they danced in this widely acclaimed ballet.
We were surprised by much that we experienced during our trip to Russia and I hope the opportunity presents itself again in the future for another up close look at this vast country that has long been an enigma.
