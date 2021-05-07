Waterways of the Tsars

After a delightful afternoon in Uglich, our river boat departed for Yaroslav. Sleep on a moving river boat is truly relaxing, but due to the 10-hour time difference between California and Russia, I was awake at 3:08 am. It was already becoming light at that hour of the morning due to the white nights of the summer solstice, and the day’s sunrise occurred at 3:45 a.m.
Yaroslav was founded in 1010 and residents of this Golden Ring city celebrated their millennium anniversary in 2010. Our guide for the tour of this provincial city was a PHd who taught at a Yaroslav University and had attended Harvard University in Boston. He explained that he served as a tour guide to maintain his proficiency in speaking English.
Our tour included a visit to the most beautiful church in the city, the Church of Elijah the Prophet, a very picturesque Russian Orthodox Church which opened in 1650 and is decorated with elaborate frescoes.
The frescoes, painted in the 17th century, are still very colorful and cover every inch of the church’s interior walls which was absolutely stunning.
The exterior of the church is a bright white and topped with dark green onion domes with golden crosses on top of each of the domes. Our guide explained that parishioners of Russian Orthodox churches stand during services that can begin at 9:30 a.m and last until 1 p.m.
We also made a stop at the Central Market where we sampled cheese, various types of ham and salami, pickles, tomatoes and bread.
The market was colorful and offered an amazing variety of fresh produce, meat, dried fruit, nuts and Russian chocolate.
Plants and flowers were also offered for sale at a craft bazaar located just outside the market.
It is always interesting to see where locals shop and the Central Market provided us with the opportunity to experience the region’s culture on a more personal level.
Before returning to our ship, we stopped at the Governor’s House and Garden built in the 18th century.
The well preserved mansion is now the Yaroslav Art Museum and houses one of the largest Russian art collections of paintings from the 18th to 20th centuries.
The main ballroom holds a portrait of Catherine the Great and where we were entertained by a musical quartet and dancers in period costumes who delighted us with their artistic dancing.
As we traveled along the Volga River, known as “Mother Volga” we learned that there is no traffic on the river from November until April because the river freezes over during the winter months and is hard enough to drive a car on.
The Volga Region is one of the largest regions in the northwestern part of Russia. The area has a flat landscape and is heavily forested with more than 300 lakes in the region. Thirty percent of the residents do not have running water in their houses, no inside bathrooms, and they cut ice holes in the winter for water.
Upon leaving the Volga River our riverboat entered the Rybinsk Reservoir, which is a large artificial body of water on the upper Volga River formed by two dams on the Volga River and its tributary, the Sheksna.
The Volga-Baltic Waterway is a system of rivers and canals that spans 229 miles of waterways and seven locks.
After cruising through this waterway, we entered Lake Onega which would take our riverboat four to five hours to cross before reaching our destination of Kizhi Island.
Kizhi Island is located in the geographical center of Lake Onega. This small island located in the second largest lake in Europe is less than four miles long by just over a half mile wide.
What makes this island so unique is that the entire island is an open-air museum with more than 80 historical wooden structures located there.
The Kizhi Pogost is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and contains some of the most picturesque and impressive examples of 18th century Russian architecture.
The Church of the Transfiguration stands over 120 feet tall and is crowned with 22 domes while the Church of the Intercession has nine domes and an octagonal bell tower. Both of these centuries old churches were built entirely from wood without nails.
Aspen shingles covering the 22 multi-tiered cupolas of the Church of the Transfiguration and the nine domes of the Church of the Intercession were all hand carved pronouncing the craftsmanship as a feat of unparalleled carpentry.
We spent several hours touring this amazingly beautiful island, its wooden structures and watching Russian crafts people demonstrate the traditional craft of weaving and the shingle making technique that was used to create the stunning domes of the extraordinary Kizhi Pogost.
