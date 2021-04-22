Waterways of the Tsars, afternoon tea in Uglich

We spent three full days in the cosmopolitan and chaotic capital of Russia. On our final day in Moscow, we experienced the early morning bumper-to-bumper traffic on our way to Red Square and the Kremlin for a tour.
The Kremlin, located on the banks of the Moskva River is the beating heart of Russia.
In the bright sunshine of a June morning we once again enjoyed the grandeur of St. Basil’s Cathedral and walked through the many shops located within the walls of the famous GUM Department Store.
The beautiful Alexandrovsky Garden is located in front of the Kremlin Walls near the entrance to Red Square which is also the site of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where we witnessed the goose-stepping changing of the Kremlin Guards which takes place every hour in the front of the eternal flame.
Cathedral Square is the central square of the Kremlin and we visited two of the cathedrals located there.
One of the cathedrals, The Dormition Cathedral, also known as the Cathedral of the Assumption, is a beautiful golden-domed building where Russian Tsars were crowned and is the burial place for Russian Metropolitans and Patriarchs.
The cathedral exhibits the Russian Orthodox practice of painting the interior walls with beautiful frescoes with scenes from the Bible and the lives of the saints.
Before leaving the grounds of the Kremlin we made a final stop to see The Tsar Bell which is 20.1 feet tall and 22 feet in diameter.
Commissioned by Empress Anna Ivanovna, the niece of Peter the Great, the bronze bell, which is the largest bell in the world, was cracked in a fire after it was completed and has never been rung but is an impressive piece of art.
We returned to our river ship and set sail for Uglich located 155 miles north of Moscow.
Our ship traveled through the night and we awoke to tall pine tree forests, beautiful homes scattered along the Volga River and spectacular scenery.
We arrived in Uglich shortly after 2 p.m. and walked to the home of Ludmilla, our host for an afternoon tea. Ludmilla was a 64-year-old widow at the time of our visit and through our interpreter, she welcomed us to her modest home built in the 1930s.
Our hostess had set a beautiful table in her living room to accommodate us where we enjoyed vodka (which was golden in color), crisp cucumbers, ruby red tomatoes, homemade pickles from Ludmilla’s garden, locally made cheese, bread, a delicious homemade cake with blueberry jam and hot tea served from a samovar. Everything was excellent and the vodka was exceptional.
As I have stated in past travel articles, one of my favorite things to experience are the home visits to the countries we visit where you can learn about the people, their customs, and traditions.
Ludmilla, told us she had been widowed for twenty years and shared photos of her children and grandchildren along with crafts that she and her daughter made. As always, I took a gift to our host which was one of my favorite pieces of photography.
My husband, Bill, asked if it was possible to purchase the vodka that was served.
Our Russian interpreter and guide, Victoria, explained that the vodka was homemade so it was not possible.
Ludmilla quickly disappeared from the living room and reappeared several minutes later with a large water bottle filled with her golden homemade vodka as a gift to us.
Before departing, we walked through Ludmilla’s outdoor living area where we enjoyed her gardens of peonies and vegetables.
We bid our new friend farewell, realizing that we had more in common than not and continued on our walking tour of Uglich.
