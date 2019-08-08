Like to read to children or listen to them read? Help youngsters with homework or understanding math or science concepts? Present expertise in your former (or present) career?
A group of interested Sun Lakers is looking for volunteers to work weekly, monthly, or even just occasionally in Banning schools starting this fall. Contact Linda Vieira at 951-797-0315 or lvieira@eltree.com, or Charlene Fink at 951-769-4454 or charfink@dc.rr.com.
Working with children is a marvelous way to “give back” to the community, enhance the presence of Sun Lakes in Banning, and it keeps you young.
