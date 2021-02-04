Victoria Falls and the Victoria Falls Hotel

The town of Victoria Falls is located in western Zimbabwe on the southern bank of the Mighty Zambezi River and at the western end of Victoria Falls. The town is home to Zimbabwe’s tourist industry and a mecca for tourists from around the world coming to see the incomparable beauty and power of Victoria Falls.
The Victoria Falls Hotel which opened in 1904 is a regal colonial-style hotel built by the British and one of the oldest hotels in Africa.
This landmark inn is described as luxury in the heart of Africa which reflects the majesty and grandeur of the Edwardian-style architecture combined with modern sophistication and gracious service.
The grounds and the hotel are exquisite and overlook the spectacular Batoka River Gorge as well as the railroad bridge that spans the river just below the falls.
After we checked in, we had a light lunch on Stanley’s Terrace where we enjoyed watching the rising mist from the falls before leaving for our walking tour of Victoria Falls.
Victoria Falls is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has been described as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Locals have long referred to the falls as “Mosi-oa-Tunya”, the smoke that thunders.
Upon our arrival we donned rain slickers, as we were guaranteed to be drenched from the constant spray from the falls as we walked along the paths of the subtropical park to view the largest sheet of falling water in the world.
The designated path leads to 16 view points along the edge of the falls that offers spectacular and diverse views of these magnificent and mesmerizing falls.
Words cannot adequately describe the magnificence of Victoria Falls, but it was without a doubt one of the most unforgettable experiences of my traveling life and a highlight of our time in Zimbabwe.
Later that night, several of us spent a memorable evening together as we enjoyed the beautiful surroundings, gracious service, and fine dining in the legendary Livingston Room Restaurant. It was the perfect end to another day of wonder and discovery in Africa.
The next morning we left the hotel early for the optional “Flight of Angels” helicopter tour over Victoria Falls.
I’m still not sure how I was lucky enough to find myself in the front seat next to the pilot, but I was thrilled as we lifted off for a flight that provided an aerial perspective to the power and grandeur of Victoria Falls.
After a smooth takeoff, our pilot made his way toward the falls where he executed a series of clockwise and counterclockwise turns to give everyone aboard unparalleled views and photo opportunities of the falls as well as Batoka Gorge below the falls.
We flew a short distance upriver above the Mighty Zambezi to take in more of the spectacular landscape before returning to our landing spot.
The flight was over much too soon, but one I will always remember.
Dr. David Livingstone, (a physician, missionary, and explorer) was the first European to see the falls. He was so taken with the beauty and impressed by the grandeur of them that he described what he saw as “Scenes so lovely they must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight”. Dr. Livingstone renamed the falls “Victoria Falls” after the then Queen Victoria of England. Memorial statues of Livingstone stand on the banks of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Zambia.
The statue in Zimbabwe was erected on the western banks of the falls in 1934 while a new statue on the Zambian side of the falls was erected in 2005.
What makes Africa so unique is that wildlife can be found even in inhabited areas such as in the town of Victoria Falls.
It was not unusual to see baboons sitting or walking along the streets while warthogs grazed on the grass of our hotel.
The town of Victoria Falls is located within Victoria Falls National Park and it was not unusual to see armed guards patrolling along the perimeter of our hotel for wild animals.
We have stayed at many hotels around the world, but the charm and luxury of this magnificent colonial hotel will be a lasting memory.
I hope we can visit it and the people who make it so special again when we return to Africa.
