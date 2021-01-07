Vice-President to President

Kamala Harris, daughter of a mother from India and a father from Jamaica (both brilliant achievers), is now the first woman to become vice-president of the United States.
She is also the 49th person to hold that office. Based upon the past statistics, she has about a 30 percent chance of becoming president in her own right sometime in the future, either by inheriting the position or by winning the vote in the electoral college.
She could inherit the presidency if Joseph Biden dies in office, is unable to continue (per the 25th Amendment which allows a president to be removed for cause), or resigns.
Many earlier vice-presidents have advanced to the nation’s highest office — all with interesting stories of their own.
These politicians — all men — are explored in the following paragraphs.
Part I. Those who inherited
Nine vice presidents have ascended to the presidency by inheriting the office – eight (John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Chester A. Arthur, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Harry S. Truman, and Lyndon B. Johnson) through the president's death and one (Gerald Ford) through the president's resignation.
The elder Roosevelt, Coolidge, Truman and Lyndon Johnson went on to be elected in their own right.
We will examine these men first.
John Tyler (1797-1862)
10th President: 1841-1845
John Tyler replaced William H. Harrison, who had caught a severe cold when he delivered his hour-long acceptance speech during a Washington blizzard in March 1841.
He died a month later, so Tyler became the first VP to inherit the presidency.
At first, some tried to refer to him as the “Acting President” but he soon quashed that and quickly moved into the White House, thus establishing the precedent.
His term was mostly uneventful with the exception that he successfully paved the way for Texas to enter the Union as a slave state after he left office.
He chose not to run in 1844 after some soul-searching but supported James K. Polk instead.
Polk won.
Millard Fillmore (1800-1874)
13th President: 1850-1853
Millard Fillmore replaced Zachary Taylor in July 1950 on the day Taylor died. He signed the Compromise of 1850 that allowed California into the union as a free state but also gave the slave states what they wanted by expanding slavery for any new states that voted to allow the practice.
That was well received, but Fillmore’s signing of the Fugitive Slave Act — the new law that required the return to slavery of any slave that had successfully escaped into a free state — soured him with his own supporters.
Fillmore lost the Whig Party’s nomination in 1852 to Winfield Scott who, in turn, lost to Democrat FranklinPierce.
After serving as the Chancellor of the University of Buffalo, Fillmore became a third party candidate in 1856.
He received only eight electoral votes.
Andrew Johnson (1808-1875)
17th President: 1865-1869
Andrew Johnson, who became president when Lincoln was shot by John Wilkes Booth in April 1865 certainly ranks near the bottom of all U.S. presidents.
A southerner from Tennessee, Johnson was selected by the Republicans to run with Lincoln in 1864, while the Civil War raged on.
As president, Johnson’s main goal was to get the southern states back into the union with as little impact — other than eliminating formal slavery — as possible.
He was constantly at odds with the Congressional “Radical Republicans” that wanted retribution with the southern leaders they considered traitors.
Eventually, the House voted articles of impeachment and the Senate came within one vote of removing Johnson: the first, but now not the last, president to be impeached.
Failing to win either party’s nomination in 1868, Johnson ran for his previous post as senator from Tennessee in 1870, was elected, but died before he could take office.
Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886)
21st President: 1881-1885
Chester A. Arthur became the fourth vice-president to become president upon the death of his predecessor.
When James Garfield was shot by a disgruntled office seeker in July 1881 and eventually died that September, Arthur took office.
His experience before becoming VP was scant.
A successful stint as a Union Army recruiter led to a highly paid political patronage job as the Collector of the Port of New York in 1871.
He lost that job when the new President Hayes, who was bound and determined to clean up the U.S. Civil Service (then populated by patronage appointments), fired him.
Despite this experience, Arthur became a reluctant champion of a professional civil service based upon merit.
It became law in 1883 and survives until today (although it has been seriously weakened over the last four decades).
Another of Arthur’s little noted accomplishments was the adoption of a worldwide system of time zones with the U.S. participation at the London Conference, also in 1883.
Arthur wanted to run in 1884, but poor health hurt his chances and he was not nominated by his own party, becoming the fifth sitting president to fail in his efforts.
Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919)
26th President: 1901-1909
Theodore Roosevelt had already led a very interesting life by the time he became president upon the death of William McKinley in September 1901.
McKinley lingered a few days in Buffalo, N.Y., but died from wounds inflicted by a deranged gunman, thus making Roosevelt the third VP to advance by the murder of a president.
Teddy (not a nickname preferred by Theodore) had been a rancher, a state assemblyman, the police commissioner of New York City, the commander of the “Rough Riders’ in the Spanish-American War in Cuba as well as the Governor of New York State when the Republican convention of 1900 picked him as the VP nominee.
Roosevelt, at age 42, is still the youngest man to become president.
McKinley had been a “stand pat” executive but Roosevelt was a man of action.
He expanded the White House to keep his staff close by.
He won a Nobel Peace Prize by negotiating the end of the Russian-Japanese War in 1905.
He established the system of U.S. National Parks, all while attacking the corporate trusts (the mega-corporations of his day). When he left office after a second term in 1909, he was extremely popular.
But by 1912, Roosevelt, not satisfied with his successor William Taft, decided to run again.
Denied the Republican nomination, Theodore started his own Progressive Party but failed in his reelection attempt.
A strong supporter of the U.S. efforts in WWI, Roosevelt was devastated when his youngest son, Quintin, was shot down in a dogfight and killed in July, 1918.
Theodore then became a broken man and died the following February.
He was only sixty.
Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933)
30th President: 1923-1929
Calvin Coolidge became president upon the somewhat suspicious death of Warren G. Harding in August, 1923. He was selected by the Republican convention of 1920 as the VP candidate based largely on his record as governor of Massachusetts where he had an unblemished record.
His use of the National Guard to put down the Boston Police strike of 1917 also played well with the delegates.
Coolidge kept most of Warren’s cabinet but quickly fired Harry Daugherty who had been involved in the Teapot Dome scandal.
Easily reelected in his own right in 1924, he basically kept hands off of U.S. business, but did favor a reduced workweek and higher wages for American workers.
Saddened by the death of his younger son from what was then known as “blood poisoning,” Coolidge retired, choosing not to run again in 1928.
Harry S. Truman (1884-1972)
33rd President: 1945-1953
Harry S. Truman became president upon the death of Franklin Roosevelt in April 1945.
Truman had been VP, Roosevelt’s third for only about three months.
Previously he had been a U.S. Senator and had successfully led a special commission that rooted out war profiteering.
His first big decision was whether or not to use the atomic bomb — something he had known nothing about beforehand — to end the war with Japan.
When presented with the estimate of massive American and Japanese causalities if the planned invasion of the Japanese home islands took place, Truman gave the word to use the bomb.
The wisdom of this decision has been debated since 1945.
His next big decision was whether or not to yield to the Soviet and East German blockade of Berlin in 1948.
Truman ordered an airlift that kept the city supplied until the spring of 1949 when Stalin gave up.
Also, in 1948, Harry Truman baffled the political experts by winning a new term by beating the heavy favorite Thomas E. Dewey, governor of New York.
His last decision was to commit U.S. forces for the United Nations efforts to blunt the North Korean and Chinese invasion of South Korea in 1950.
When Douglas MacArthur, the UN commander, refused to take direction from his president, Truman fired him.
Poorly rated at the time, Truman is now seen as a success.
Lyndon B. Johnson (1908-1973)
36th President: 1963-1969
Lyndon Johnson, LBJ to friends and enemies alike, was not very happy being VP to John Kennedy in the early 1960s.
But that all changed when the three shots rang out in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.
Now LBJ was president.
A very skillful member of Congress and then Senate Majority leader, Johnson knew how to get things done in the capitol.
Bolstered by a landslide victory in 1964 that gave the Democrats large majorities in both houses of congress, he got a voting rights bill passed to accompany the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Other progressive legislation he dubbed “The Great Society” also were enacted.
So, on the domestic front, LBJ was a terrific success. But not on foreign affairs as he took Kennedy’s small war in Vietnam from a few thousand troops to over half a million when he expanded the conflict.
It doomed his presidency because the unfairness of the draft produced protests and riots.
Realizing that he had little chance of re-election in 1968, he bowed out and retired to his Texas ranch.
Lyndon Johnson is today both cheered as a civil rights icon while derided as a poor wartime leader.
Gerald R. Ford (1913-2006)
38th President: 1974-1976
Gerald Ford is the only U.S. president never to have been elected as either president or vice-president.
When Richard Nixon’s first VP, Spiro T. Agnew, was forced to resign by a kick-back scandal in 1973, Nixon chose Ford, the long time minority leader in the U.S. House to be his VP. Approved by the Senate per the newly minted 25th Amendment that allowed a sitting president to fill a VP vacancy with the approval of the senate, Ford took office.
In 1974, when Nixon had to resign over the Watergate investigation, Ford became president.
His first action was to pardon Nixon, a move that probably doomed his election chances in 1976.
A sluggish economy coupled with high interest rates (dubbed “stagflation” by the pundits) did not help, either.
After his loss to Jimmy Carter, Ford retired from politics.
Like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, Carter and Ford became fast friends after they were both out of office.
Part II: Those Elected on Their Own
Six previous VP’s have been elected president in their own right after their terms as VP ended.
Starting with John Adams in 1796 and continuing with Joseph Biden in 2020, this path occurs just often enough to be considered almost normal.
Here are the other successful candidates: Thomas Jefferson in 1800, Martin Van Buren in1836, Richard M. Nixon in1968 (It was Nixon’s second attempt as he had lost to John F. Kennedy in 1960) and George H.W.Bush in 1988.
These men will be covered next.
John Adams (1735-1826)
2nd President: 1797-1801
John Adams was the first vice-president and the second U.S. president.
He was truly one of the “founding fathers’ having been active in most all of the conventions that established our republic.
He was our first ambassador to Britain after the treaty ending the revolution.
Serving George Washington from 1789-1797 as a very active V-P, he broke more ties as president of the senate than any of those who followed.
Then he was elected in his own right in 1796.
As president, Adams responded to both the English and the French interference with U.S. trade by expanding the Navy while adding a Secretary of the Navy to the cabinet.
That idea was well received but Adams approval of the Alien and Sedition Act that made it easier to imprison or deport suspect aliens was not.
Adams’ most important action was to appoint John Marshall as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; Marshall would then serve for 34 years while defining much of the power of the Court.
Under the rules in effect until the 12th amendment corrected the situation for the 1804 election going forward, the individual reaching the second most electoral votes became VP, so Adams had his political rival, Thomas Jefferson, in that position.
They did not get along very well.
And in the election of 1800, Adams became the first sitting president to fail to achieve a second term, losing to both Jefferson and Aaron Burr in the electoral college.
Saddened by the death of yet another of his children, Charles, John Adams left the capitol, never to return.
In 1812, however, Adams and Jefferson, mended their relationship and became active “pen-pals.”
They exchanged several long letters until their near simultaneous deaths on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826)
3rd president: 1801-1809
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most revered presidents.
Historians are consistent in their high ranking.
Like John Adams, Jefferson was present and active in all the meetings that founded our republic.
He produced the final draft of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Not only a very successful politician, Jefferson excelled as a scientist and architect.
He designed and built his estate, Monticello, and most of the original campus of the University of Virginia that he also founded.
A governor of Virginia and minister to France preceded his time as vice-president to Adams.
As president, he, on his own initiative, made the Louisiana Purchase from Napoleon and then sent out Lewis and Clark to explore what he had bought.
Jefferson pursued the approval of the 12th amendment so that future presidents would have VP’s of their own party, thus avoiding what he and John Adams had encountered.
Elected in 1800 by the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College with Aaron Burr, he won a clear electoral victory in 1804.
In his spare time, he prepared his own version of the Christian Bible by removing the parts that he thought not to be the word of God.
He was a strong advocate of the separation of church and state.
He died a few hours before Adams on the Fourth of July, 1826.
Martin van Buren (1782-1862)
8th President: 1837-1841
Martin Van Buren was the first American president to have been born an American citizen.
Like Andrew Jackson, Van Buren never attended college but became a successful lawyer by self-study.
First a member of the New York Assembly, then a Senator and finally the governor of the Empire State, Van Buren was chosen by Jackson as his second running mate in 1832. Jackson then backed Van Buren’s election to the White House in 1836.
Van Buren resisted allowing Texas into the Union because he thought that would further alarm the Mexicans and he didn’t want to have a fight over another slave state.
Like Herbert Hoover about a century later, the economic collapse resulting from the Panic of 1837 doomed his chance of re-election in 1840 when he lost to William H. Harrison.
Richard M. Nixon (1913-1994)
37th President: 1969-1974
Richard Nixon’s life could have turned out very differently if he had become an FBI agent in 1937.
He had recently graduated from the Duke University law school and had passed all the Bureau’s tests and was ready to enter on duty when he was told that there was no money in the federal budget to hire new agents.
He then became a successful lawyer in California, a wartime naval officer and in 1946 ran successfully for Congress.
Re-elected in 1948, he challenged the sitting Democratic senator in 1950 and was elected at age 37.
Nixon survived a minor “slush fund” scandal during the 1952 presidential campaign and then served as Ike’s VP for eight years. In 1960, he bested Nelson Rockefeller in the primaries and then ran against John F. Kennedy, where he very narrowly lost.
In 1962 Nixon ran for governor of California where he lost again.
Angrily retiring from politics, Nixon was soon back again supporting Republicans across the country.
So, in 1968, the party gave him the nomination.
He won easily and was re-elected in a landslide in 1972. Nixon wound down the Vietnam war, established diplomatic relations with China, and did get some progressive legislation through the Democratic congress. But his efforts to cover up the Watergate break-in — something that he had not directed — finished his administration in August 1974 when he was forced to resign in disgrace.
George H. W. Bush (1924-2018)
41st President: 1989-1993
The elder George Bush was a naval aviator in WWII at only 20 years of age.
He had to bail out of his Avenger torpedo bomber and was rescued by an American submarine.
After the war, he was both an athlete and an outstanding student at Yale.
In 1950, he took his wife Barbara and their young son George W. to Texas where he became a successful oilman in Midland.
Rising in the ranks of the Republican Party.
Bush was first a congressman and then the chairman of the Republican National Committee.
George H.W. Bush was then appointed DCI — Director of Central Intelligence — a position that, at that time, combined the current positions of DNI and D/CIA. He did an outstanding job and was well liked and respected throughout the U.S. intelligence community.
He lost the position, through no fault of his own when the newly elected Democratic President Carter decided to replace him in 1977.
Chosen by Ronald Reagan as Reagan’s running mate after making a good showing as “the Gipper’s” opponent in the primaries, Bush served two terms as VP and was then easily elected president in 1988.
Bush had a fairly successful first term and should have had a reasonably sure re-election in 1992 after a very successful 100 hour war against the Iraqi bully, Saddam Hussein.
But the intervention of a third party candidate, the Texas billionaire Ross Perot, cost Bush his second term.
Retiring from politics, George Bush saw both his sons George W. and Jeb, become governors of Texas and Florida respectively and then saw George W. become a two-term president.
Joseph R. Biden (1942-)
46th President: 2021-
Our soon to be sworn-in president (on Jan. 20, 2021) was elected to the Senate at the age of 29, but turned 30 (the constitutional minimum) before the start of the 1973 session of Congress.
He then served as the senator from Delaware from 1973 until being elected as Barak Obama’s VP in 2008.
Born into a very large, middle class family of nine children in Scranton, Pa., Biden is our second Catholic president.
He worked his way through college and law school and is the first president since Reagan not to have attended an Ivy League university.
Biden ran for president several times starting in 1988 and was finally successful last year in 2020.
He faces a plague of challenges at present.
Part III: Those Who Came Close
Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978)
Hubert H. Humphrey was twice a senator from Minnesota serving from 1949-1965 and 1971-1978.
He was an unabashed liberal and a strong supporter of civil rights for all minorities.
A farm boy and then a clerk in his father’s drug store, he worked his way through the University of Minnesota and then a master’s program at LSU.
He ran for president in 1960, finishing third behind John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.
In 1964, Lyndon Johnson picked him to fill the then vacant vice-presidency (as there was no provision to replace a VP that had become president in 1963-64) by choosing him as his running mate.
When Johnson chose not to run in 1968, LBJ backed Humphrey.
Attacked by both the anti-war left and the “law and order” right, Humphrey ran close in the popular vote but lost the electoral college badly to Richard Nixon.
Humphrey again ran for the senate in Minnesota in 1970, was elected, and remained a force within the liberal wing of the Democratic Party until his death.
Walter Mondale (1928- )
Walter F. (Fritz) Mondale was a two term senator from Minnesota when Jimmy Carter asked him to be Carter’s running mate in 1976.
Before accepting, Mondale asked that his duties as VP be outlined in a Memo of Agreement.
Carter said that was a fine idea so such agreements have come to be accepted by presidents and VP’s to this day. Mondale was an active VP but both he and Carter were plagued with failures both home and abroad.
They, in effect, did nothing about the takeover of the U.S. Embassy by Iranian revolutionaries in 1979.
After the subsequent failure of a poorly executed (as a result of Carter’s changes to the original plan) try to rescue the remaining all male hostages in 1980, Carter and Mondale were trounced by the team of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Mondale did receive the Democratic nomination in 1984 and picked the first female VP candidate in U.S. history, Geraldine Ferraro.
He lost worse than Carter had in 1980, as Reagan was the most popular president since FDR.
Mondale was last-minute senate candidate when Paul Sarbanes was killed in a plane crash but narrowly lost. That was his last political foray. It should be noted that Carter (age 96) and Mondale (age 93) did best Reagan and Bush in one regard — they are both still alive while their rivals are gone.
Albert Gore (1948- )
Albert Gore served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He is the last VP to date to serve in the military.
First elected to the U.S. House in 1974, he later served two terms as a senator from Tennessee before becoming Bill Clinton’s running mate in 1992.
In 2000, he followed Clinton as the Democratic nominee for president.
After a long 35 day fight over the votes in Florida, the U.S. Supreme Court intervened and stopped the vote recount, thus handing the state and the election to George W. Bush although Gore had won a margin of over 600,000 in the popular vote.
He was the first candidate to win the popular vote, yet lose the electoral college, since Grover Cleveland in 1888.
After his loss, Gore has become a successful businessman and has won both an Emmy and a Nobel prize.
Part IV: An Open Question
Will the first “Madam Vice-President” become a member of any of these groups?
Only time will tell.
President Joe Biden has asserted early-on that he and Harris will essentially function as a joint team, sharing responsibilities.
Harris’ future will probably hinge on whether together they can successfully address the horrific issues of our today.
