It was a spectacularly beautiful day to honor veterans who have served our country.
Residents along with family and friends came together on Saturday morning, Nov. 13 to walk in the 2021 Veterans Day Walk.
Recreation Director, Kara Lukasik, led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance as the Color Guard from VFW Post 233 presented the colors.
Sheila James sang the national anthem before the walk started promptly at 9:30 a.m. led by veterans in golf carts.
After walkers finished the designated route, members of the Recreation Committee served a continental breakfast before the start of the program.
Lukasik welcomed the walkers and announced that Sun Lakes had raised over $8,000 for the local VFW Post 233 in support of local Veterans.
The American flag along with the flags of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard were displayed from the ceiling of the ballroom with red, white and blue table decorations for the patriotic event.
Diane Nottingham of the Sun Lakes Quilters spoke about the Quilts of Valor Foundation which began in 2003.
The National Organization has made quilts for thousands of United States military veterans and active duty personnel and is a symbol of love, gratitude and comfort.
Six handmade quilts were presented to Sun Lakes’ veterans and included Jack Matthis, Steven Kadolph, Glenn Henderson, Jerry Franklin, John McGovern and John Halderman.
The six quilts that were awarded will be recorded with the National Quilts of Valor Organization.
Nottingham thanked the Sun Lakes quilters for their participation in making the six unique and beautiful quilts.
Jerry Walker, Post Adjutant of VFW Post 233, thanked all those who participated in the walk and stated that “without the support of Sun Lakes, Post 233 couldn’t do what we do every day to help the many veterans we provide assistance to and we are very appreciative of your support.”
There are many veterans in Sun Lakes and many people worked together to make the day a big success.
Many thanks to the 2021 Sponsors, the Recreation Department and members of the Recreation Committee who decorated the ballroom and served the continental breakfast.
Thanks also to members of the Sun Lakes Quilters, Jan Hamm, Nancy Watterson and Pam London who assisted with the Quilts of Valor presentations as well as Lynette Harlan, Vivian Myrdahl, Melanie Hermanson and Diane Nottingham who worked to make the quilts.
Sun Lakes’ resident Raylene Kretchman provided golf cart rides back to the Main Clubhouse for any of the walkers who needed assistance and Bob Murri of Channel 97 provided a review of the day’s activities on Good Day Sun Lakes and Channel 97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.