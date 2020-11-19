Like most other holidays in 2020, Sun Lakes celebrated Veteran’s Day a little differently this year.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the walk through the community was cancelled, however, Sun Lakes still managed to raise monies which will be donated to our local VFW Post 233 in Beaumont.
Veteran’s Day morning was bright, sunny and cool as participants gathered in front of the Main Clubhouse beginning at 11 am wearing their Veteran’s Day t-shirts and enjoying lunch from the In-N-Out Food Truck.
The Recreation Department sold over 200 Veteran’s Day t-shirts and lunches for the event and had placed tables in the parking lot for those wishing to enjoy their lunch outdoors.
The sponsors for this year’s event included:
• Sun Lakes Bingo
• Carl & Shelly Braatz
• Sun Lakes Charitable Trust
• The Friendship Club
• District 4
• District 7
• Patricia Elevi
• Image Up
• Sun Lakes Recreation Department
Thanks to all of the sponsors and participants, Sun Lakes raised $2,703.08 which will be presented to VFW Post 233 at a later date.
