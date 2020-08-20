Vertical gardening pops up in Sun Lakes

Compact, vertical tower gardens are popping up on patios large and small everywhere these days. Sun Laker Ann Oliver has one, and Ernest and Gwen Cotton have two, providing fresh, organic produce almost all year long.
These state-of-the-art aeroponic growing systems grow vegetables, fruit, herbs, and flowers in a soil-less medium called “rock wool.” Plants grow in less time than it takes to grow them in soil.
Water is pumped directly to the roots of these plants, using 90 percent less than other gardens, and plants are ready to harvest about three times faster, too.
“You plant seeds in pots, then transplant them into the tower,” said Ann, who has had her tower garden for 10 years. “You don't have to worry about insects, small animals, dirt, or weeds, and you can harvest in about 4 weeks.”
“I’m too impatient,” said Gwen, who has had a tower garden for 4 years. “We bought seedlings at a nursery and planted them in the tower right away. We were able to harvest in about 2 weeks.”
Some communities have established large, commercial tower gardens on rooftops and in warehouses to supply fresh produce to neighborhood markets and restaurants.
Individual apartment dwellers use them on tiny balconies, too.
The large rooftop tower gardens at O’Hare Airport in Chicago provide all the produce used by the airport food courts.
Kobe Bryant and the Step-Up Foundation, along with Tower Garden CTO Tim Blank, has established a large community garden in the heart of Los Angeles to help feed the homeless population.
Produce grown on the Oliver and Cotton patios include herbs (basil, cilantro, oregano, parsley), varieties of lettuce, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, Swiss chard, kale, varieties of peppers, spinach, chives, strawberries, eggplant, and more.
“I even grew a small watermelon!” said Ernest Cotton, who has also planted seeds from an Israeli orange tree.
If you are interested in exploring this exciting gardening idea, visit Ann.oliver.towergarden.com or Gwen.cotton.towergarden.com.
Ann Oliver and Gwen and Ernest Cotton will help you every step of the way.
