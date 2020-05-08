Veronica Mascoto is another of the Food and Beverage Department employees who has more than 10 years of service working at Sun Lakes.
Veronica works as a server in the restaurant and has been here almost 14 years.
Prior to coming to Sun Lakes, Veronica worked for Vintage Country Club in Indian Wells for several years.
When we conducted this interview, Veronica was still working assisting residents with the restaurant’s Curbside Food Service mandated by state and county regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When I asked Veronica what the favorite part of her job is, she stated that she likes to make sure members have a great experience whenever they visit the restaurant and wants them to feel welcome. She also said she enjoys getting to know the members and many become like family to her.
Veronica and her husband, Caesar, have been married for 20 years and have four sons.
I have run into her and her family at the grocery store and she and her husband have raised very polite and personable young men.
One son, Devin, is a high school senior this year and Veronica became a little emotional when she talked about the fact that Devin, along with his family, will miss the milestone of attending his high school graduation ceremony.
When Veronica isn’t working she enjoys spending time with her family.
They go to church on Sunday and then often go to Los Rios Ranch in Oak Glen for a family picnic, something they have been doing since their sons were little.
The picnic also includes playing Frisbee and tossing a football and while her sons are now in their teens and early twenties, they still want to go on Sunday afternoon picnics to spend time together. Veronica is also a grandmother and has a 2-year old grandson, Xavier.
Before we ended the interview, I asked Veronica if there was anything else she would like residents to know about her.
She told me that she loves beautiful sunsets and if the opportunity presents itself, she will run outside to take a picture of a magnificent Sun Lakes sunset.
Veronica is truly a dedicated and professional employee who is an asset to the Food and Beverage Department and the residents of Sun Lakes and I know she is looking forward to welcoming us back to the restaurant when it opens.
