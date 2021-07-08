For many, this is the first time experiencing the celebration of Independence Day here in Sun Lakes. As you probably noticed, we make a big deal out of it! It was great to be out and about, seeing friends again, with so many participating in the parade. There are some really talented and creative people living in Sun Lakes!
The Classic Cars on display was like taking a walk down memory lane. To see those beautifully restored automobiles made me feel like I was back in high school. Those were the days when you could tell one model from the next. Each had its own distinct look and style. The MG reminded me of my elementary school days. My Physical Education teacher had a red MG, quite similar to the one in our parade. He would give each student a ride home in his car on their birthday. Each boy and girl looked forward to their turn in the MG. So much fun.
To wander around the clubhouse grounds, amidst the sea of red, white, and blue felt so good and made me especially proud to be an American. It was evident everyone felt that way. The National Anthem, sung by Sheila James was one of the best renditions I’ve heard in a long time.
Sitting with friends along the parade route was like being a kid again. Who doesn’t love a parade? Candy was being thrown both ways, and I was wishing I’d thought to bring a water gun. Maybe next year.
Many Sun Lakers are traveling quite a bit now, making up for lost time. The pictures posted on Facebook of their travels almost makes me feel like I’m traveling with them. It’s so nice to see people taking in all the landmarks across the country.
As a child, I got to visit several of those landmarks, as my family took many trips all over the United States. My parents were quite good bridge players and were in fact Life Masters. Consequently, we would attend the National Bridge Tournaments every year. Wherever the tournament was being held, that’s where we would go for our vacation. My sister and I were young. She was probably 16 and I was about 12. We were able to work at the tournaments, picking up the score sheets. My parents liked that, as they always knew where we were. However, when a newspaper got wind of me working at the tournaments at such a young age and wrote an article about it, that put a halt to that activity.
The same people would participate in these tournaments every year. Their children would naturally come along with them, so my sister and I got to know all the kids and we’d hang out together. When I was no longer allowed to work at the tournaments, my friend Bobby and I would find other things to do at the hotel. Mostly, we’d try to avoid getting caught doing stuff we shouldn’t have been doing. One time, we came upon a linen room that was unlocked and inside was a window that we could open. We discovered how much fun it was to toss towels out the window of the high-rise hotel we were in and watch them float down several stories to the ground below. It seems unfathomable now to think there would be a window that would actually open at those heights, but there was. And the linen room was probably supposed to be locked.
We would also ride up and down the elevators for hours, and sometimes we’d get in and push every button, then get off. Geez, I was a bad little girl! But come on. Hasn’t everyone done that at some point in their life?
However, I did behave much of the time too. Mostly, we’d spend time at the pool of our hotel. I recall teaching Bobby how to dive one summer, and because of that, he later won a diving competition. That was one of my proudest moments!
I think back about all the places I traveled to as a child and would very much like to re-visit many of those same places again as an adult. I would love to return to New York City, as there is so much more to see now and other things I would enjoy as well. The experiences would be more appreciated and more meaningful. There’s no time like the present!
