Nadine Greenberg was forced to wait months for VA benefits following the death of her disabled husband in February.

He had served in both the Army and the Air Force.

"When my husband died, a gentleman from the VA told me in the hospital that I could qualify for survivor's benefits," Greenberg said.

She began the process with the charity organization, American Veterans.

The organization helps veterans and families file paperwork for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Although the application part was easy, the rest of the process became one big headache.

"They gave us between six weeks and ‘who knows,’ said Greenberg. “And ‘who knows’ was it.”

There were a lot of loose ends in the process.

It took seven months for her to finally hear back from Veterans Affairs.

The letter she received, however, did not clearly state what she was entitled to.

Greenberg then appealed to local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

His office staff made no promises, but said that they would see what they could do.

About a month later, she was relieved to learn that she would finally be compensated for back pay, burial fees, indemnity, and a dependent pension.

According to the VA, it could take months for the agency to determine what benefits a veteran's spouse is qualified to receive.

Greenberg said that her husband was a disabled veteran who required lots of medical care.

For its efforts in that regard, she praises the VA.

She only wishes it would step up its efforts for more quickly determining and providing spousal and family support.

“We're part of Veterans Affairs, too," she said.

