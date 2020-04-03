Hello to all Sun Lakers.
This has been a time of fear, uncertainty, and many, many challenges.
I want to thank the residents for responding quickly to the constant changing of directions and mandates sent out by all of the regulatory agencies.
Also, to our own on-site management team, fellow board members, and the district delegates for quickly disseminating the information to you, making appropriate changes where possible to assist you in your day to day activities.
One major event coming up on April 8 is our election of board members and delegates.
In order to follow all of the guidelines, social distancing, no more than 10 people in a room at one time, the following procedures will be put into place.
1. The whole procedure will be filmed and shown on Good Day Sun Lakes.
2. There will be no observers allowed in the Clubhouse.
3. Board will open the annual meeting and read all necessary documents, then recess and leave the building.
4. The Inspectors of Election (four of them) will begin counting the ballots. The five board candidates may observe at this time, keeping social distance.
5. Upon completion of counting, four delegates at a time will come into the room to review and sign papers for their district – this procedure will continue until all 23 districts are covered.
During this time, the candidates will have to rotate two at a time for observation (four inspectors, four delegates, and two candidates at a time).
6. Upon completion of counting, the Board will reconvene and inspectors will read the results and then the meeting will be adjourned.
7. An organizational meeting will follow to determine positions on the Board — this too will be filmed.
Again, thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this process.
It is important to follow through with our elections and we feel this is the best way to keep everyone safe.
If you have not mailed your ballot yet, you may drop it in the slot in the main door of the Administration office and they will be put into an envelope to be given to the inspectors on the April 8.
The other option is a person with a box will be in front of the Main Clubhouse for you to drop it off. It must be there between 8:30 and 8:45 on April 8.
My last comment to all is to stay strong, keep the faith, smile, and stay healthy.
