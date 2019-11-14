The Chorale of Sun Lakes presents its Fall Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Tickets are on sale daily at the Maine Clubhouse lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at $10 per person, $5 for children under 12.
After a few weeks to rest our voices, we’ll reconvene for member registration at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 in the multipurpose room of the Main Clubhouse.
The first rehearsal for our Spring Concert series will follow registration in the ballroom at 9:30 a.m.
There is a membership fee of $25 for each concert season. The Chorale is open to membership for any Sun Lakes resident, and is divided into five sections: sopranos, altos, tenors, basses and baritones.
Our practice sessions are held on Mondays from 9:30 a.m to 12:15 p.m. Prior to each of our two annual concerts, additional practices for individual sections are held on Thursdays.
For more information, contact Chorale Director Mark Faber at (951) 797-0120, or dmfaber@me.com, or Secretary Linda Vieira at 797-0315, or lvieira@eltree.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.