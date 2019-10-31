The Sun Lakes Womens Golf Club (SLWGC) would like to invite all lady golfers, regardless of skill level or experience to come out and play a round with their members on Thursday, Dec. 12. No entry fee, no pressure, you don’t even need a handicap - just come and meet some fun ladies and learn what the club is all about. All invitees will receive a welcome gift as well.
Tee times will begin at 9 a.m. and play will be for 18 holes of golf. Afterward, join the ladies in the lounge for some hot chocolate (or something a little bolder) to meet and greet and have your questions answered.
The SLWGC has something for every golfer. Next year there will be a greater mixture of competitive days and more open play for those who want to just get out and enjoy the game. There are all skill levels in the club. The pairings are flighted so that you may play at the level you are most comfortable, or challenge yourself to learn and grow.
Members of the LEGS and Lady Niners clubs are also welcome. For those ladies who still work, the club offers a Saturday event once every month. Golfers may sign up and be paired with a group, or make their own foursome. There are also special tournaments throughout the year that are a lot of fun. The monthly lunches are both social and informative.
If you would like to join them for “Sun Lakes Ladies Day”, please pick up a flyer in either Pro Shop. The deadline to sign up is Dec. 7. Drop your entry at the main pro shop in the Women’s Golf Club lock box. If you have questions or want more information, contact Marcy Tierney at 951-769-5767 or Sharon Kealy at 951-797-3031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.