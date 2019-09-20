Upcoming Art League show

The annual Art League sponsored Art Show is Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
All Sun Lakes residents and their guests are invited to attend this special event.
There are many talented artists who live here in Sun Lakes.
Enjoy their beautiful works of art on display, and vote for your favorites.
There will be paintings in oil, watercolor, acrylics, and pastels; along with pottery, stained glass, jewelry, woodcarvings, photography, fabric art, sculptures, china painting, pen and pencil drawings, and much more.
You will also be able to participate in "group painting" with Joe Oakes, who is a Sun Lakes resident and professional artist.
The admission to the show is free.
The next general meeting is Thursday, Sept. 26 in the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.
Newcomers are always welcome to attend a meeting and see what the Art League is all about.
After a brief business meeting, there will be refreshments and the monthly Mini Art Show voting.
The guest artist of the day, Luz Perez will then do an oil painting demonstration.
She is a very popular artist and teacher in the area, and will also teach the October oil painting classes.
They will be on Mondays, Oct. 7 - 14 - 21 in the Main Clubhouse Arts and Crafts Room from 9 a.m. to noon.
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
If you need more information, or wish to enroll, call Carol Spoelstra at 951-663-5849 or e-mail her at robin/carol@hotmail.com.
