Jim and Lyn Ball hosted their annual Ugly Sweater and Christmas Caroling Party on the evening of Dec. 2.
Many of their Sun Lakes’ friends packed the house and patio wearing their ugliest holiday sweaters for the evening of fun and friendship.
Everyone expressed surprise and joy by oohing, aahin; followed bylaughing at the array of truly ugly sweaters, before enjoying a buffet supper of delicious appetizers.
After dinner, Lyn passed out copies of traditional Christmas songs and many from the group went Christmas caroling to spread the spirit of the holidays to the residents on Sleepy Hollow Road.
Throughout the evening votes were being cast for the male and female with the ugliest sweater.
Before the party ended Ball announced that Sandy Richman had won the competitive contest among the women with her DIY ugly sweater and Bob Elsworth won the men’s contest.
The Balls are great hosts for this annual event that kicks off the Christmas season with their many friends.
Ugly sweaters, music, great food and good friends all combine to make the yearly event a Christmas tradition that everyone looks forward to each year.
