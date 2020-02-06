Hole-in-One

The Men’s Executive Golf Club President, Bob Walter, coordinated the event held on January 31.

 Photograph courtesy of Michele Walter

The Sun Lakes Men’s Executive Golf Club hosted a two-man scramble on Friday, Jan. 31.

Two of the players, Tony Manriquez and Marv Steggell, scored a hole-in-one and will receive $100 each and a hole-in-one commemorative trophy.

George Moyer, also won the “Circle Hole” during the scramble.

Every fifth Friday following golf, the club hosts a free hot dog barbecue for the players.

The event was well attended with over 90 players participating.

If you would like more information about the Men’s Executive Golf Club, contact President Bob Walter at 845-2002 or the club’s Membership Chair, David Amar at 402-3059.

