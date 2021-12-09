Tree lighting tradition resumes

Sun Lakers, able once again to come together for celebration showed up in full force for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that officially kicks off the Holiday Season. Each District draws a location for their tree, and from the front gate to the front doors of the clubhouse there is a parade of Christmas décor and beauty. It is just one of the many things that make Sun Lakes so special at this magical time of year.
On Dec. 1, the Recreation Department sponsored this year’s Tree Lighting event which started outside the Main Clubhouse with a countdown to the “flipping of the switch” and lighting of the trees on the clubhouse boulevard.
The crowd then moved inside to enjoy refreshments and wonderful holiday entertainment.
The lobby, hallways and ballroom were all beautifully decorated by many talented residents, adding much appreciated Christmas cheer. Thank you to Patricial Elevi, Ginger Kahler, Doree Meinhold, Evelyn Hawkins, Jo Frybarger, Kathy Hoeck, Kathy Jefferson, Nancy Sowers, Pam Glatt, Sheila Hammer, Tim McNevin and Dianne Patrick who dedicated their time to decorating all of the clubhouses.
Emceed by Kara Lukasik, head of the Recreation Department, the evening opened with dance numbers by Dance Spectrum in Beaumont, featuring dance students from five to 25-years-old.
Songs by the Barbershop Chorus, The Notables of the Sun Lakes Chorale and dances by Makua Hula Hawaiian, Precision Stardust, and International Dancers treated Sun Lakers to a special Christmas program.
From Jingle Bell Rock to Winter Wonderland, and many other classic Christmas tunes (plus a few new ones), a festive spirit was brought to the nearly 200 audience members and their families who came to enjoy the kick-off to Christmas at Sun Lakes.
Thanks to the Recreation and Restaurant staff and to the advisory committee volunteers who put together a wonderful event.
And of course to all of the volunteers in each District who donated their time and imagination to decorating the boulevard of Christmas trees.
