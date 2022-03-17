TOPS Honors 2021 Royalty and Division Winners

TOPS Division winners

TOPS Division winners included Lorraine Ness, Linda Miller, Sandy Smith, Kati Williams, Lori Battaglia-Bell and Linda Callahan.

 Anita Lawrence

Rosalee Strong, the Sun Lakes Director for TOPS CA Chapter 2461, welcomed members and guests to the 2021 Awards Ceremony and Luncheon on Thursday, March 10 at 10 am in the Sandwedge. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) Pledge, Strong introduced Jan High, the Southern California Area Coordinator for TOPS and Denise Perkins, the Southern California Area Treasurer who drove in from San Diego to participate in the ceremony.

KOPS members were honored for being at their goal or in their leeway (between three pounds above goal or seven pounds below goal weight) and included the following: Yvonne Adams, Alma Bolla, Linda Callahan, Bea DiMatteo, Terry Foster, Lynn Haman, Agna Harper, Renie Harrison, Marla Henrich, Carol Kreckow, Donna Leon, Jan Prindle, Ruth Schoonover and Rosalee Strong. Eleven of the ladies were present and received a KOPS pin, a ribbon and a flower in recognition of their achievements. Strong also recognized Sun Lakes Charter member Peggy Andrews and Linda Callahan with awards for being the Most Helpful members with a ribbon.

Before announcing the Division winners and the 2021 Queen, the very talented Lori Battaglia-Bell entertained the group with an uplifting song titled “I’m Alive” by Celine Dion.

Division Award winners included the following members:

Division 2

1st Place – Lori Battaglia-Bell

2nd Place – Sandy Smith

Division 3

1st Place – Kati Williams

2nd Place – Linda Miller

Division 4

1st Place – Linda Callahan

2nd Place – Lorraine Ness

After recognizing the Division Award winners, Strong announced that Renie Harrison along with her guide dog, Molly, was the 2021 Queen.

Harrison was quite surprised and a bit overwhelmed as she received her sash and crown. Molly, her constant four-legged companion also received a crown during the ceremony.

Renie credited the TOPS members and Molly, who walks with her 5-6 miles a day with helping her to be successful and achieve her weight loss goal.

Immediately following the announcement, member Renate Halstead sang “Edelweiss” for the new Queen.

Harrison, along with all of the Division winners received beautiful bouquets of flowers from the Sun Lakes TOPS Chapter made by Peggy Andrews and Kati Williams.

Following lunch, Battaglia-Bell sang one final song to end the 2021 TOPS Awards Ceremony.

TOPS meets each Thursday morning at the South Clubhouse. For more information, contact Rosalee Strong at (951) 855-2836.

