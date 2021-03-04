Michael and Lee Stone moved to Sun Lakes from San Diego along with Michael’s brother, Danny in 2015. It wasn’t long after their arrival that the Sun Lakes community was introduced to their musical talents and they have been sharing their entertaining music with us ever since.
Both Michael and Lee enjoyed musical careers before they met, but joined forces as a married couple in 2007 and formed their popular duo, Tin Man’s Heart in 2008. Before the pandemic, Lee and Michael entertained for private parties, clubs and events in Sun Lakes such as the 4th of July and at Charity Week events. In addition, they were also booked on a regular basis to provide musical entertainment at The Station Tap House Bar and Grill in Banning and developed a group of followers who showed up whenever they appeared. Before COVID, four of their fans, Theresa and Jeff Van Haren and Shannon and Dennis McKinney were affectionately dubbed “The 2nd Shifters” by the Stones as they were always the last to leave their concerts. As resident musicians, singers and songwriters in our little village, their music and easy way of entertaining became even more important to us after the pandemic lockdown began.
On March 19, 2020, Governor Newsom, issued a stay at home order which was a tremendous jolt to our lives and the active lifestyles we enjoyed. With the new order in place, Lee and Michael put on their thinking caps and performed their first front porch concert series at several homes on March 22 and again later on March 31. With the intent of keeping everyone safe from a virus we still did not know much about, The Strolling Stones, Lee, Michael and Danny debuted their first quarantine series video on March 29 with a musical parody titled “The Pajama Song” set to the music of “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da” made popular by the Beatles. Over the next several months five more fun quarantine music videos from The Strolling Stones ensued.
On June 1, 2020 Tin Man’s Heart launched their first Facebook live event from their living room for the very popular on-going bi-monthly Living Room Concert series. These Happy Hour concerts have been held on Monday nights beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting for an hour or more depending on the comments that come in from the viewers or the background stories Michael shares about original songs he has written. In addition to original music, the Stones have learned over 90 new songs to entertain Sun Lakes’ residents and friends and family across the United States. In August 2020, the duo started a theme for their concerts which keeps viewers involved by having a contest associated with each theme and participants have the opportunity to win a Tin Man’s Heart shot glass or refrigerator magnet.
In addition to their live bi-monthly concerts and taped videos, Tin Man’s Heart brought a three-hour New Year’s Eve party to our living rooms on New Year’s Eve to help us usher out the dark days of 2020 and welcome in, a hopefully brighter 2021.
A new video series began in February 2021 titled “Stacked Stones.” These individual music videos feature an original piece of music from one of their Living Room Concert Series for listeners to enjoy again and again.
I was recently contacted by Theresa Van Haren and Shannon McKinney who requested that I write an article about the Stones to say thank you for sharing their musical talents with our community. The live concerts and videos have been a gift to our community given from the kindness of their hearts and has been an uplifting experience during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sun Lakes community along with the Van Haren’s and McKinney’s are looking forward to the time when we can get together again to see Tin Man’s Heart perform live.
In the meantime, you can attend one of their Living Room Concert series by following Tin Man’s Heart on Facebook.
