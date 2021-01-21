For as long as I can remember, my favorite day of the year has always been New Year’s Day.
It feels like the slate has been wiped clean and it is time for a fresh start.
The feeling of hope is everywhere. Time to reset and breathe.
No gifts to buy, no decorating needs to be done, all the urgencies of what the holidays bring are behind us.
I thought a lot about what the topic would be for this article and I knew it had to be something we can find uplifting and cheerful.
Hopefully, it will provide some amusement we can all use right now.
As I think back on my life, there have been many funny episodes.
My husband always detested flying.
Okay, he was afraid to fly. Despite that, he did fly many times to travel destinations where you couldn’t take a car or train to get there. The journey’s end had to be worthy of white knuckling for several hours.
We planned to travel to the Reno area to visit some friends.
My sister was getting married about the same time, so I rode up in the car with my sister ahead of time and Ron was to fly up later to join us, as he had to work.
Our friends and I were going to meet Ron at the airport when he landed. There we were, waiting by his gate. Every single passenger got off the plane. No Ron. So many wild thoughts entered my head.
He had a panic attack at the last minute and didn’t board. He got on the wrong flight. He forgot altogether. We were dumbfounded as to what could have happened. And how were we supposed to find him?
There were no cell phones back then. We waited at the airport for quite a while, having him paged and calling people we thought he might have called.
Finally, we decided we would return to my friends’ home and hope that Ron would call us there, which is what happened. It seems Ron was sitting in an airport bar, hoping a bloody mary would help calm his nerves before his flight. He was chatting away with the bartender, having a grand old time and missed the announcement that his flight was departing. The bartender said something like, “Isn’t that your flight?” He realized he messed up. Whoops. When you aren’t too keen on doing something in the first place, I guess it loses some of its urgency.
He was able to get on another flight, but it wasn’t a non-stop flight.
He had to fly to San Francisco, then change planes in order to get to Reno.
This meant, for a guy who wasn’t thrilled with flying, now he had to take off and land twice, instead of just once.
We didn’t let him forget that story for a long time.
We lived in a small subdivision in what is now known as Santa Clarita for 23 years. When we moved there, the development was brand new, so all our neighbors were moving in about the same time.
We all put our lawns in at the same time, built our patios and walls at the same time, and most of us had young kids.
Consequently, everyone on our street knew each other and we all became good friends.
There was a very handy mailbox right at the corner of the nearby intersection that I would drive past every time I went anywhere.
I regularly stopped at the mailbox to drop in my outgoing mail. One day, as I was dropping my mail in the box, it slipped out of my hands and of course went down into the storm drain below. I could not believe I just did that.
I had bills I was mailing and now they were down in the dirty water, just out of my reach.
I guess that mailbox was not in such a handy place after all.
There I was, lying in the street, trying to retrieve my mail.
Cars were driving by. So embarrassing. I thought, if I just had a long stick or something to grab hold of the bills, I’d be home free.
As I was still struggling to get my mail, one of my neighbors drove by. He saw me and thankfully stopped to help. Please note, this particular neighbor, kind as he was, was a short but exceptionally large man.
He too, laid down in the street with me, and together we analyzed the predicament. Such a visual.
He ended up going home to retrieve an implement with which we could salvage my precious mail. Of course, I had to stay there to guard my mail.
To this day, I’m not sure why I was afraid to leave the bills alone in the gutter.
No one would have known there was anything of value down there.
Lastly, I have a very fond memory of an episode that took place in 1988 in Las Vegas.
At the time, Ron and I were huge Dodger fans, and the Dodgers were in the World Series.
We were seated in a lounge in one of the casinos, planning to watch game one of the series.
We made our bets on the Dodgers, even though they were definitely the underdogs and certainly not expected to win against the powerhouse team of the Oakland Athletics.
When a group of young guys seated in front of us heard that we were betting on the Dodgers, they got a real horselaugh out of that.
Literally down to their last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, with a man on base and down one run, Kurt Gibson hit his infamous home run to win the game against the much-favored Oakland A’s.
A nice bet to win.
And by the way, the Dodgers ended up going on to win the World Series that year.
Sometimes life produces these sweet moments.
