Tickets for the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers show “More Aloha from the Islands” go on sale Monday through Friday, May 9 through May 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
The show will be presented on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
Tickets are $12 per person (cash or check) for this show that promises to transport you the island paradise of Hawaii for beautiful Hawaiian and Polynesian dances.
In addition to the Makua Hula Dancers, the Puahi’s Polynesian Dancers from Temecula along with many other talented Sun Lakes performers will round out the show. Puahi’s dancers have been part of the King Kamehameha Hula Competition and have also competed in several Tahitian dance competitions throughout Southern California.
Perla Williams, the Director of Choreography and Joan Lau, the Show’s Director promise that this will be the best show that the Makua Hula Dancers have ever presented to the Sun Lakes Community.
For questions about tickets, contact Sussy Arzubiaga at (951) 797-3258 or at susarzu@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.