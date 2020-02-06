The Sun Lakes Playhouse will present “That’s Entertainment – Chasing the Dream” on Feb. 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. with an afternoon matinee on March 1 at 2 p.m.
Directed by Sue Dunn and Lee Stone, tickets for this entertaining theater-in-the-round production are $10 per person. Seating for the show will be tables of eight and cash or checks made payable to the Sun Lakes Playhouse will be accepted. Tickets sales will be held in the Main Clubhouse Lobby on the following dates and times:
Ticket sales will start Monday, Feb. 10 (Monday through Friday) and run through Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cash or check will be accepted. In addition to the regular ticket sales dates, Lee Stone will be selling tickets on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby to accommodate working residents. Credit card purchases will be accepted on these two dates only, as well as cash or check.
Performers have been rehearsing for several months to present a fast-paced and engaging variety show that will include music, dance numbers, comedy and theatrical skits that weave a lighthearted storyline throughout the production.
Best of all, the performers are all Sun Lakes residents and you will be amazed by the number of talented people who are your friends and neighbors.
The four-day show is expected to be a sell-out, so don’t delay in picking up your tickets when they go on sale Feb. 10-26.
