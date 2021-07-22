Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Steve and Sarah Thornberry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 10. Family and friends gathered at the South Clubhouse to honor the couple married at United Methodist Church in Colton, California on July 10, 1971. Steve was the boy next door and the two were childhood friends in Colton. They began dating when Sarah was 15; the friendship grew into love and ultimately a life together.
The evening began when daughter, Marie Honeyfield, welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the occasion of her mother and father’s 50th anniversary. The couple stood before a beautifully decorated garden arch of pastel flowers, fairy lights and blush tulle as they reaffirmed their commitment of 50 years to one another. Honeyfield presided over the celebratory ceremony followed by the Thornberry’s dancing to “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”
The multipurpose room of the South Clubhouse was decorated in a Hawaiian theme and following the ceremony, Hawaiian members of the International Dancers performed “I am Hawaii.”
A buffet dinner was catered by Thomas Catering before DJ, Leon Gilliam, a long-time friend and entertainer from Las Vegas sang and played music for dancing for the remainder of the evening.
In addition to their many Sun Lakes friends, family members in attendance included Sarah’s father, Perry Salas of Colton, daughter, Marie Honeyfield, son-in-law Brian Honeyfield, and grandson Steven J. Honeyfield from Beaumont. Also in attendance was Sarah’s sister, Salome Jarvis of Las Vegas along with nephews Jeff and Joshua Jarvis, Nancy and Jay Honeyfield from Cherry Valley and Sarah’s honorary Aunt Dorie Padilla from Laguna Beach. Members of the Thornberry family included Steve’s sister Doreen Reed and husband, Keith from Costa Mesa and brothers, Gary and wife, Kate of Redlands and Keith and wife Jennifer from Rialto. Christopher Kossman, Steve’s nephew from Victorville was also in attendance.
The Thornberry’s have been residents of Sun Lakes for 18 years. The couple are members of the Young at Heart Club and the International Culture Club. In addition Sarah is a member of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes and one of the Hawaiian group’s dance instructors and Steve is a member of the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club.
