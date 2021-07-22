Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Steve and Sarah Thornberry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 10. Family and friends gathered at the South Clubhouse to honor the couple married at United Methodist Church in Colton, California on July 10, 1971. Steve was the boy next door and the two were childhood friends in Colton. They began dating when Sarah was 15; the friendship grew into love and ultimately a life together.

The evening began when daughter, Marie Honeyfield, welcomed and thanked everyone for attending the occasion of her mother and father’s 50th anniversary. The couple stood before a beautifully decorated garden arch of pastel flowers, fairy lights and blush tulle as they reaffirmed their commitment of 50 years to one another. Honeyfield presided over the celebratory ceremony followed by the Thornberry’s dancing to “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine.”

The multipurpose room of the South Clubhouse was decorated in a Hawaiian theme and following the ceremony, Hawaiian members of the International Dancers performed “I am Hawaii.”

A buffet dinner was catered by Thomas Catering before DJ, Leon Gilliam, a long-time friend and entertainer from Las Vegas sang and played music for dancing for the remainder of the evening.

In addition to their many Sun Lakes friends, family members in attendance included Sarah’s father, Perry Salas of Colton, daughter, Marie Honeyfield, son-in-law Brian Honeyfield, and grandson Steven J. Honeyfield from Beaumont. Also in attendance was Sarah’s sister, Salome Jarvis of Las Vegas along with nephews Jeff and Joshua Jarvis, Nancy and Jay Honeyfield from Cherry Valley and Sarah’s honorary Aunt Dorie Padilla from Laguna Beach. Members of the Thornberry family included Steve’s sister Doreen Reed and husband, Keith from Costa Mesa and brothers, Gary and wife, Kate of Redlands and Keith and wife Jennifer from Rialto. Christopher Kossman, Steve’s nephew from Victorville was also in attendance.

The Thornberry’s have been residents of Sun Lakes for 18 years. The couple are members of the Young at Heart Club and the International Culture Club. In addition Sarah is a member of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes and one of the Hawaiian group’s dance instructors and Steve is a member of the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+2
Let the Games Begin

Let the Games Begin

Following the tradition and schedule of the International Summer Olympic-like games, Sun Lakes is sponsoring “Summer Games.”

+2
ICC holds first event since pandemic

ICC holds first event since pandemic

The International Culture Club held their first event since the beginning of the pandemic on July 8 with a dance in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. It was the first event for the club since February 2020.

+2
Passing the torch for Charity Week

Passing the torch for Charity Week

For the past six years Beverly Simmons has served as the Chair of the annual Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust sponsored Charity Week. The Charitable Trust board recognized Simmons at their quarterly board meeting in July by presenting her with a plaque, expressing their appreciation.

+2
Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Thornberry’s celebrate 50 years

Steve and Sarah Thornberry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, July 10. Family and friends gathered at the South Clubhouse to honor the couple married at United Methodist Church in Colton, California on July 10, 1971. Steve was the boy next door and the two were childhood …

+3
“Dancing in the Street”

“Dancing in the Street”

As Martha and the Vandellas sang in the Motown hit of 1964, “summer’s here and the time is right for “Dancing in the Street” and there was a whole lot of dancing going on when the Young at Heart Club held a block party on the evening of July 10.

Roberta Filadelfia celebrates 80 years

Roberta Filadelfia celebrates 80 years

Roberta Filadelfia celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends on Saturday evening, July 17 at a dinner party hosted by her husband, Bill, at their Sun Lakes home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.