The Great War had been raging on for over two bloody years.
Both sides wanted something that would tilt the balance in their favor. The break the British and French were waiting for came on January 17, 1917.
William Montgomery, a silver-haired minister in the Church of England, 46, ably assisted by Nigel de Grey, a young publisher of 31, were about to decode the most important German message intercepted in the Great War.
A telegram that would turn the tide from the stalemate that the Central Powers (Germany and Austria) appeared to be very slowly winning,
The men were working diligently in Room 40, the top-secret code-breaking arm of British Intelligence.
Predecessor of Bletchley Park in the next war and the sprawling modern complex designated GCHQ, these efforts were akin to those of the National Security Agency in the U.S. today.
Helped by some important information provided by the Russians, these men, and their colleagues had successfully broken the German diplomatic code.
What they found in the decoded telegram astounded both men.
It was sent from Arthur Zimmermann, the German Foreign Minister, to his ambassador in Mexico City.
This ambassador, Heinrich von Eckhart, was told that in the event that the U.S. appeared certain to enter the war against Germany, he was to immediately propose an alliance with Mexico.
Should the Mexicans agree, Germany would then help with the task of reclaiming the territories of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, lost to the U.S. in 1846, some seventy years before.
When decoded and translated into English, the telegram read as follows:
We intend to begin on the first of February unrestricted submarine warfare. We shall endeavor in spite of this to keep the United States of America neutral. In the event of this not succeeding, we make Mexico a proposal alliance on the following basis: make war together, make peace together, generous financial support and understanding on our part that Mexico is to reconquer the lost territory in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. The settlement in detail is left to you. You will inform the President (of Mexico) of the above most secretly as soon as the outbreak of war with the United States of America is certain and add the suggestion that he should, on his own initiative, invite Japan to immediate adherence and at the same time mediate between Japan and ourselves.
Please call the President’s attention to the fact that the ruthless employment of our submarines now offers the prospect of compelling England in a few months to make peace.
Signed: Zimmermann
Not surprisingly, the Mexican government decided that they had no interest in becoming involved in any war with the United States.
Their leaders thought, very reasonably, that such a move would be shire folly.
They promptly sent word of their decision back to Berlin via the German ambassador.
Montgomery and de Grey immediately passed the decoded message on Jan. 17 to the head of Room 40, William Hall.
Hall was convinced that the release of the text would prove to every one involved that Britain was successfully intercepting German diplomatic communications.
The chief, however, did not provide the message to the Foreign Office office until Feb. 5.
Together, both organizations concocted a cover story that the decoded message had been somehow stolen, either in route, or directly from the German embassy in Mexico City.
British agents did even bribe some minor players in the chain from Berlin to Mexico to make this story appear genuine.
They then provided a copy of the message directly to President Wilson.
With the publishing of the telegram, after release by Wilson, in late February, pro-German (and anti-British) factions, as well as those strongly motivated against any U.S. involvement in the war — immediately denounced the message as a fake generated by British intelligence.
But, almost unbelievably, Zimmermann admitted publicly to a reporter on March 3 that it was genuine.
The telegram, along with the start of unrestricted submarine warfare on Feb. 1, 1917 by the Germans, provided just what the pro-war faction in the U.S. needed.
There were many in the American government and in the public at large who, despite any real facts to support it, believed Germany was very likely to conquer most of France, as they did in 1871, and thus win the conflict against both Britain and France as well as their Russian allies unless America came in on the side of the Allies.
But, as the battle lines had not changed much in the first three years of war after casualties totaling in the millions, a German victory if America stayed out of the conflict was very unlikely.
So, despite fierce opposition by a large minority of Americans, the U.S. Congress declared war on Germany in April.
116,000 American “doughboys” would die as a result.
With the addition of significant American forces in early 1918, the German advance into France was steadily driven back toward the Rhine.
The devastation to the German ranks, as a result, was so complete that despite still occupyingsignificant French territory, they agreed to an Armistice (In reality a surrender) in November.
The peace treaty signed in 1919 at Versailles was extremely harsh on Germany.
Despite the desires of U.S. President Wilson, Germany was forced to give up territory, pay excessive reparations, severely limit their military and accept the Weimar Republic — not a constitutional monarchy as before — as their new from of government.
Terrific inflation then nearly wrecked the German economy.
All of these factors led to the belief throughout Germany that everyone involved had betrayed them.
This fertile ground laid the foundation for the Nazi fascist takeover in 1933, which, in turn, lead to an even greater world war barely twenty years after the first one ended.
There is endless conjecture over what would have happened had the U.S. stayed out of the conflict.
The most probable result would have been that the Germans would have finally traded their territorial gains for a resumption of peace and an end to the crippling British blockade sometime in 1919 or 1920.
Nothing much would then have really changed in Europe after five or six years of fighting.
It’s very unlikely that the Nazis, or something like them, would have come to power in Germany.
Hence, there would not have been a WWII. The current world would be far more peaceful than it is today, particularly in what would be the still colonial Middle East.
Montgomery and de Grey, two individuals barely remembered more than a hundred years hence, had truly changed history.
