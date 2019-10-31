The woman who conquered a continent

In the early 20th Century, there were plenty of daredevils that wanted to perform outstanding feats using the newly invented airplane and automobile.
Most, of course, were men, but there were many women as well.
Some of these ladies became famous like their male counterparts, as did the first woman to fly the Atlantic, Amelia Earhart, but most now are lost to history.
One such woman was a young 22-year-old auto enthusiast who drove across North America in an automobile in 1909.
She was the first woman to do so and one of only a select few male or female--who accomplished the feat so early.
Her name was Alice Ramsey.
Alice got her first car when her horse was frightened by a “monster” that roared by at 30 mph.
Her husband, John Ramsey, a representative in the U.S. Congress from New York state, decided that was enough and, so, to protect his wife, he bought a new auto for her.
Alice quickly became very proficient, logging nearly 6000 miles over mostly dirt roads.
She entered an AAA endurance race in September 1908, driving a Maxwell, one of only two women to participate.
Her performance in the 200-mile event gave the Maxwell brass a great publicity idea.
They proposed to give Alice a brand new 1909 Maxwell so she could attempt to drive from New York to San Francisco, thus becoming the first woman to do so.
She agreed after discussing the project with John and after recruiting two of his sisters, Nettie Powell and Margaret Atwood, to make the trip with her.
Later, a family friend, the 16-year old Hermine Jahns, would join the three women for the adventure.
So, on June 9, 1909, a rain-drenched day in New York City, the four women were ready to leave.
The four-cylinder, 30 horsepower 1909 Maxwell DA was an open model, so Alice and her companions were all wearing rain gear.
Tired of waiting for the news photographers to finish documenting their start, Alice quickly kissed her husband and then cranked the Maxwell to life (the first self-starter was then three years in the future) and they were off on a journey of 3800 miles. They would find that only 142 miles were paved.
The rest were either dirt or mud and the Maxwell was fitted with tires that had no treads to increase traction.
Their successful adventure took almost two months to complete.
They often slept in the Maxwell or sometimes under it.
Finding fuel and food was a challenge.
Some people they encountered were very helpful, often providing home-cooked meals for the weary travelers but others, not liking either motorcars or women drivers, would deliberately try to impede their progress.
The women had some highs as when on a paved road in Ohio, Alice had the Maxwell at the top speed of 42 mph.
But there were plenty of periods of high anxiety as when they encountered several lawmen on a large manhunt in Nebraska and also being surrounded by Native Americans with drawn bows in Nevada.
The first man to travel across the U.S. by auto in 1903, Dr. H.N. Jackson starting from San Francisco, had wisely hired a riding mechanic for the trip.
But Alice, she was forced to be her own mechanic; none of the other three could drive, and they knew little about motor vehicles.
They did, however, do yeomen work pushing the car out of the mud and up the hills.
Once, when the Maxwell overheated, all four women used everything they could find to transfer water from a nearby creek.
Mrs. Ramsey would later drive the entire route by herself as well as making several repairs, including changing the four spark plugs, along the way.
When they finally reached San Francisco on Aug. 7, 1909, they were greeted with great fanfare. Crowds lined the streets to see the passage of the mud splattered Maxwell.
The San Francisco Chronicle documented their arrival at a party thrown in their honor at the fancy St. James Hotel.
Fans had been waiting for three weeks for Alice and her companions to arrive safely.
After this Herculean feat, Alice Ramsey resumed her role as wife and mother.
She found the time, however, to cross the continent at least another thirty times in her long lifetime.
In 1960, over fifty years after her first trip, the Automobile Manufacturers Association named her “The First Lady of Automotive Travel”.
The next year at age 73, she published her own account of her famous trip entitled
“Veil, Duster and Tire Iron.”
She also tackled five of the six routes through the Swiss Alps, failing to attempt the last on the advice of her doctors.
Her long and interesting life ended in Covina, in September 1983, just two months short of her 97th birthday.
Her story, however, doesn’t really end there. On the 90th anniversary of Alice’s trip in 1999, the Washington State father-daughter team of Richard and Emily Anderson made a bold plan for the 100th anniversary of the event in 2009.
During the next ten years, Richard would painstakingly Find and restore down to the last bolt a 1909 Maxwell DA.
He was able to have it ready for Emily to duplicate Alice Ramsey’s drive. Emily made it in half the time it took Alice and her friends to complete the task.
She recruited only one companion, Christie Catania, who served as co-pilot.
Others rode part of the way and a caravan of other ancient vehicles was often to be found running along behind the Maxwell.
Emily, 34 years old in 2009, found the very old Maxwell very difficult to drive smoothly.
The car was right-hand drive, common practice in the early days of the American auto industry.
The gearshift handle controlling the three-speed transmission was outside the vehicle so it could be shifted by the drivers’ right hand, rather than by the left.
There were only two pedals on the car; the first, the accelerator; the second both clutch and brake.
Pushing that pedal halfway disengages the clutch while pushing it all the way applies the brakes.
And, since the gears were unsynchronized, the driver must double-clutch with each shift all the while not applying the brakes.
Ms. Anderson admits that she often stalled the Maxwell at first.
The two ladies, wearing period clothing, exited Manhattan on June 9, 2009 from the same spot used by Alice Ramsey.
They left during the morning rush hour and then stuck to back roads whenever possible all while trying to stay as close as possible to Alice Ramsey’s original route.
Often they did have to drive interstate highways where dirt, rocks and insects pummeled them, as the Maxwell had no windshield.
There were several times that the car failed them but successful repairs were made as needed.
When the car would not complete the climb over one of the steepest passes in the Sierras, Emily had to call for a tow truck to get them going again.
They made it successfully to San Francisco in thirty days.
When they arrived, crowds of onlookers in the city cheered them, just as Alice had been greeted 100 years before.
