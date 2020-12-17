Part one: Some individuals not known to history
The great person theory of history is still that the significant events in human history are driven by men or women that are, themselves, significant.
But, very often, events are, in fact, driven by individuals who would normally not be considered significant at all.
In this review, we will examine four of these individuals, all of whom are unknown or, at least, not known for sure.
The first two affected the outcome of the U.S. Civil War while the third and fourth changed World War II in a similar fashion.
The names of all four are either in question or lost forever.
The times in question are September 1862, May 1937 and December 1941.
The places are Sharpsburg, Maryland, Lakehurst, New Jersey andHonolulu, Hawaii.
September 1862 — The Battle of Antietam
In the second year of the Civil War, the Confederacy hoped to win a significant battle in the North, seeking both to damage the Union’s will to fight and to gain much needed foreign recognition.
To that end, General Robert E. Lee invaded Maryland with about 50,000 troops.
At one of Lee’s meetings with his senior staff, one attendee (our first unknown) wrapped a copy of the General’s orders around three cigars, probably hoping to keep them fresh.
Unfortunately for the South, this individual left both the orders and the cigars.
On Sept. 13 these plans were found by a Union soldier (our second unknown).
Although Lee evidently eventually learned of the lost orders, the Union commander, General George McClellan, with 90,000 under his command, gained some advantage, enough to stop the Confederate advance.
Both sides had losses in excess of 10,000 killed or wounded.
This victory gave Lincoln the result he needed to issue the Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22.
Had Lee caught McClellan completely off guard, the war could have turned out very differently.
May 1937 - The Loss of The Hindenburg (LZ129)
The explosion that destroyed the German airship, Hindenburg, as she approached her mooring mast at the Lakehurst, N.J. Naval Air Station on the evening of May 6, 1937 did far more than end passenger airship traffic, perhaps for all time.
The tragedy also ended the last area of significant German-American cooperation.
Both Zeppelin in Germany and Goodyear in the U.S. had long hoped that airship travel across the Atlantic would become commonplace.
Although our unknown saboteur (if he or she really existed) was likely to have been an anti-Nazi, his (or her) actions allowed Adolph Hitler to get rid of the irritating management of the Zeppelin Company, who were not Nazis and did not always toe the line.
In fact, Hugo Eckner, the head of the company, only barely tolerated the Nazis.
After the loss of the Hindenburg, the German dictator ordered all passenger airships grounded and had the sister ship, the LZ-130, destroyed in 1940.
What was the crude device that caused the explosion and who set it?
Most investigators, both past and present, believe that it was a simple timer with a battery connected to a flashbulb. When the bulb fired, it ignited the hydrogen gas in one of the internal gasbags. It could have been set by one of the crew or by any one of the passengers. All had open access to the interior of the ship.
Although some investigators initially said the explosion was an accident and that remains the official story in both the U.S. and Germany, a timer could have been set to go off at a time when normally no one would have been aboard as the landing had been postponed by two hours due to thunderstorms in the landing area.
Michael Mooney, in his book that became the 1975 movie, suggested it was one of the riggers who planted the device.
But Mooney and others are not sure and the suspect individual identified by these investigators perished in the inferno. So our third unknown person is destined to stay that way.
December 1941 – Pearl Harbor
The general facts about the successful Japanese attack on the U.S. forces based in Hawaii are well known.
Three congressional investigations, countless books and articles have sought to either identify the persons responsible for the American debacle or to attempt to exonerate certain senior civilian andmilitary officials both in Washington and Honolulu.
Two general conclusions are very easy to make.
First, give the Japanese credit for exercising one of the most successful unannounced attacks in military history.
Second, there is no doubt that both the U.S. Army and Navy were caught completely unprepared.
There was, however, one last hope on that fateful Sunday morning.
Although radar had already proven itself over a year earlier by its decisive role in the Battle of Britain in the summer of 1940, and although the British had shared their secrets, the U.S. military was slow to adopt it.
A prototype radar installation had been in test in the north of the island of Oahu, directly north of Pearl Harbor, for several weeks. It was still undergoing checkout testing on Dec. 7.
At approximately 7 a.m., the operators detected what they thought was a large formation of aircraft at a range of 150 miles and closing from due north.
They immediately called their new supervisor on shift, a Lt. Tyler.
After a short delay, the radar crew was told not to worry as a flight of six new B-17 bombers from the mainland were due to land shortly.
Did Tyler, a P-40 pilot who was not a Signal Corps officer and who had only been briefed on the system for the first time the previous Wednesday, make this decision by himself or did he confer with his superior, the Officer of the Day (O.D.) at Army Air Corps Headquarters at Hickham Field (now Hickham AFB)?
Although Tyler took the blame, some accounts have placed the overall blame on the O.D. because Tyler was a very junior officer.
Hence, we have our fourth unknown individual or individuals.
Two questions remain. First since the 183 planes of the Japanese first wave were coming from due north and any flight from the U.S. would arrive from almost due east, why was there any question?
Did Tyler (or the O.D.) even ask what was the direction of the sighting and did the operators point out the obvious discrepancy?
Second, and more importantly, what would a warning have achieved?
Since the pilots were not ready themselves (no one thought to have aircraft on standby), most of the Army P-40 fighters would not have been in the air any earlier than 30-45 minutes later. (The Navy’s fighters were at sea).
Many might still have been on the ground but, at least, they could have been dispersed, not parked wingtip to wingtip as ordered by General Short, a cavalry officer. The P-40 was no match for the Japanese Zero, but they were well armed and by diving on the low flying and slow moving bombers, they could have seriously depleted the attackers.
These were the same planes used by the Flying Tigers with great success in China against the same types of Japanese aircraft.
The Japanese attack would still have been a limited success. What effect on the war would have resulted is only a calculated guess.
Most likely, the Japanese army leaders who were in command back in Tokyo and who were never wholeheartedly in favor of the plan would have demanded a pullback to the already heavily fortified island chain surrounding the home islands.
A long war of attrition might have lasted for years. As so often in the past, four (or more) unknown individuals had tremendous impacts on history.
Part Two: Unknown Group Members
One thing is for sure: we have barely touched the surface in previous articles of some of the many individuals, mostly unknown nor remembered today that had a significant impact on human history. Most we could identify individually by their name; but there are so many others that must only be recalled as members of a significant groups of such importance that they together altered history.
Here are but two examples. About thirty years ago, my wife, Peg, and I lived within about a mile of Valley Forge Park, the scene of the very harsh winter encampment of Washington’s army in 1777-78.
Some of the 18th century huts remain there, along with several replicas built about a century later. Walking through the park in the dead of winter through one of the frequent snowfalls, one could almost share the misery of the men who barely survived there. It is almost too little to say that without their sacrifice, there might well not be any country named the United States.
Another park, about a hundred miles away to the west that every American should visit along with Valley Forge, is the Gettysburg battlefield. Acts of extreme bravery by soldiers on both sides of the Civil War are documented there. Common everyday men fought and died on that hallowed ground for what they believed in.
Without the truly noble efforts of the rank and file, the generals could have done nothing. Visit there, hopefully on some clear and crisp Memorial Day as I did in 1989. Then scan the fields of white crosses interspersed with several Stars of David, soldiers lined up in death as they were in life.
Of course, it was not just in war that such individuals risked so much.
Ask the veterans of the marches with King and Chavez. And, if any of them are still with us, ask the children of the suffragettes, both in the U.S. and throughout the western world who suffered indignity after indignity but finally succeeded.
Remember also, the Oakies and Arkies and others, fleeing the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression, in search of a better life for themselves and their families.
One other thing you might wish to consider.
Unless your ancestors were already here or were brought here in bondage, somewhere back in your past, there was some personal “little known person” that braved either of the oceans or the land borders to start a new life here in America.
Some of you will have to go back as far as the seventeenth century, as my wife does, while some others will only have to go back a few decades.
In my case, the last such individual was my grandmother’s uncle.
A sergeant in the then Prussian army, he volunteered to be a substitute for a wealthy Northerner to go and fight in the Union Army. Getting a free passage, he fought
through much of the Civil War. By war’s end, he was both fluent in English and a captain. He had earned his U.S. citizenship. Although it took almost twenty years in all, he was able then to bring most of his extended family to Pennsylvania, including his then seven year-old niece in 1884. She, in turn, would give birth to my father twenty years later.
If you have not already done so, why not examine your ancestry. I am sure that you will find more than one of your personal “little known people.”
I would like to leave the reader with one final thought: Abraham Lincoln supposedly mused, “The Almighty must surely love the common person for he has made so many of them.”
