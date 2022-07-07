The time has come for the Pacific States of America

At least two decades in the past, a group of political scientists described the seven nations that make up the fifty states of the United States. Even then, they projected the eventual dissolution of the current union. The situation has changed for the worst since then with almost complete federal dysfunction and the almost total disappearance of any centrist politicians and voters. One of these new countries, I believe will be the states along the West Coast coming together as the PSA - the Pacific States of America. When I originally considered this possibility (in fiction) in 2015, I believed that the expectation that the new nation to be in place by the later third of this century was reasonable. But now, I think it could happen much earlier than that.
The problems facing the United States today can be traced directly to the fact we are trying to manage a 21st century country with a constitution adopted in the 18th. The most significant problem is the make-up of the U.S. Senate that gives far too much power to the smaller (in population) states. If you consider only the top eight states in population, those that add up to one-half of the total U.S. population, California through Georgia, the Senate would have eight members from each party. The other 42 states with only half of the U.S. population provide the Republicans their usual advantage. To further illustrate the effect these other states have on the U.S. Senate, consider this example from the previous decade. The 46 Democratic members of the 114th Senate received over 20 million more votes than did the 54 Republicans in the three elections (2010, 2012, 2014) needed to elect the body. Two things are very clear: 1) the way we allocate senators must be changed to affect a more truly democratically chosen Senate (or eliminate the upper house all together!) and, 2), no such change will ever be possible, given the rules for changing the U.S. constitution.
However reluctantly, this leads to the conclusion that the states that favor most of a reasonable agenda, representing significant majority of the U.S. population as a whole, on topics ranging from gun control, fair taxation for both individuals and corporations, women’s and minority rights, and preparation for climate change must separate from the Union. Since most of the candidate states are on the West Coast and the East Coast down to Maryland and Delaware, two or perhaps three new nations might be required. And, of course, conservative states, led by Texas and Florida, will probably do the same.
Leaving those other areas in the United States to formulate their own plans, I propose a union of the three Pacific Coast states, along with Hawaii and Nevada, to form the PSA — the Pacific States of America. With a population of nearly 60 million, the PSA would be larger than most of the world’s developed nations, with an economy to match.
Given that California alone is now the fifth largest economy in the world, the PSA would probably be no lower than fourth.
Just consider some of the ideas that could very probably be accomplished by a PSA Congress. Large majorities of voters in the projected PSA favor most, if not all, of these goals:
1. Reasonable gun laws: Although about 90 percent of U.S. citizens (and over 70 percent of NRA members) back complete background checks to prevent firearms falling into the hands of known criminals, terrorists and the truly mentally ill (like the shooter in 2017 in Nevada that was armed with [rifles]), the NRA has used all of its influence and campaign cash to convince enough members of the feckless U.S. Congress to defeat this, along with every other very reasonable restrictions on gun ownership.
[Editor’s note: U.S. federal and state laws require background checks for firearm purchases.]
2. Military intervention. Using the American military to intervene throughout the world, even when our national interests are in no way involved, although pursued by both Republican and Democratic administrations alike, rarely finds a majority of public support. (Often, the public and the Congress do not even know where U.S. troops are in harm’s way as currently in Yemen). The PSA would be kept well armed with all the weapons (including nuclear devices—we have Lawrence-Livermore) necessary for PSA national security but would not act unless attacked. Our troops would be stationed only in PSA territory. Let the European, Asian and Israeli “allies” defend themselves.
3. Fair taxation: The basic idea would be that all income, regardless of how acquired, either foreign or domestic, would be subjected to the same progressive tax structure. Corporations (since they are ‘people’ — thank you, Supreme Court) would be taxed just as individuals.
4. Protecting the PSA labor force: There are at least two ideas here to bring the game back into balance. First, take a page from the 19th century Republicans and protect our labor using tariffs high enough to end the latest corporate option of designing new products in the U.S. but manufacturing them in China, etc. Second, allow one H1B visa for every educated immigrant, supposedly desperately needed by the Silicon Valley, et al, for every full scholarship granted to a qualified PSA citizen.
5. Freedom of/from religion: Although true freedom of religion would be absolutely guaranteed, steps to ensure a true separation of church (and mosque and temple) and state would be pursued through appropriate legislation. Individual religious rights would be strongly defended but would not be allowed to deny other rights, such as woman’s right to obtain a legal abortion, guaranteed to each and every citizen of the PSA.
6. Universal medical coverage: Establish a single-payer healthcare plan to include the entire PSA, thus significantly reducing the overhead costs from over 30 percent to about two percent. There would be no need to continue the various complex and overlapping programs (Medicare, VA, military, etc.) now used in the United States. The next pandemic — and it will come sooner than later — will be fought much better than the one currently in progress.
7. Preparing for (severe) climate change: First, take the necessary steps to mitigate the effects on our coasts and ports from the 9 to 15 feet sea level rise expected by the end of this century. Also the steps necessary to mitigate the other effects of climate change on food and energy production. Also prepare as much as possible for the supercharged storms, droughts, wildfires and pandemics expected in the foreseeable near future. The past 12 months of storms and fires, never seen so damaging and so close together in time, are only going to get worse, much worse.
8. Reestablish the Fairness Doctrine for all publishers and broadcasters whether in print, over the air, via cable or the Internet. If Fox News, OAN or any extreme left-wing networks (should they ever exist) want to provide their opinion, then they cannot provide any “alternate facts.” The PSA Communications Commission will be closely monitoring their content and will have the absolute ability to “pull the plug’ on any individual, news organization or network presenting lies and distortions.
You may think that such secession will never happen but the current actions of the public are certainly increasing the probability of it taking place. Steve Bannon, the Trump advisor, warned the California Republicans at their state convention in 2017 that CA secession was a distinct possibility within 10 to 15 years. There are already efforts underway to place the issue before the voters in both California and Oregon.
As noted above, some prominent political scientists, such as the renowned historian Timothy Snyder, have indeed predicted that by the year 2050, the United States will have broken into five or six separate nations. They note that given the worst political divisions since the Civil War 160 years ago that exist today, such an outcome is not only possible, but may even be probable.
