Here are the known facts about Capt. Raymond Hinchliffe.
He was an ace in the Royal Flying Corps (the predecessor of the RAF) during the First World War.
As a result of an aerial duel, he lost the sight in his left eye and then wore an eye-patch for the rest of his life.
After the war, he was able to land a job with the fledgling Imperial Airways.
He was concerned, however, that he might be forced out because of his lost vision.
In any event, he wanted to accomplish something big, something like that accomplished by the air heroes of the 1920s such as Richard Byrd, Charles Lindberg and Wiley Post.
In the spring of 1928, he finally had his best chance for lasting fame and fortune.
A wealthy adventuress, Elise Mackay, was willing to fund his attempt to fly the Atlantic east to west against the prevailing headwinds.
No one had yet made a successful flight east to west.
There was only one catch as far as the airman was concerned.
It was that Ms. Mackay insisted on being the co-pilot on the historic flight.
Reluctantly, Hinchliffe agreed and preparations got underway.
Mackay purchased a single engine Stinson monoplane that met the captain’s detailed specifications.
Modified to carry as much extra fuel as possible, the plane, like Lindberg’s “Spirit of St. Louis”, was not equipped with a radio.
So, on a cold and rainy day in West Cornwall, having been given a somewhat favorable weather forecast for the Atlantic crossing, Hinchliffe gunned the engine and began the long roll down the grass strip.
He executed a near perfect takeoff, circled the coast and headed west out over the vast Atlantic. Neither the aircraft nor its passengers would ever be seen again.
Several months later, the crew of a passing liner would recover a portion of the landing gear from the plane.
A check of the serial number from the tire that was recovered confirmed that Goodyear had manufactured it and that it had been installed on Hinchliffe’s craft.
But the story does not end there.
Many experts, some with impeccable credentials, believe that Captain Hinchliffe did indeed later communicate from the grave.
And, after some ninety plus years, the debate goes on.
The incident in the Southern Atlantic
The first report was from one of the captain’s long-term friends from their days during the Great War.
This individual was a passenger on a ship sailing from South Africa to Europe.
The vessel was somewhere in the South Atlantic, thousands of miles from any land, when the friend was awakened by the opening of his cabin door.
He later described what he saw as the appearance of Hinchliffe in his flying gear, including a leather helmet and his black eye patch.
The figure began telling a tale of woe.
Everything was going wrong-the weather was terrible, the engine was barely running, and they were losing altitude.
And, to make matters worse, his passenger was becoming frantic, almost hysterical.
He didn’t know what to do, the figure moaned.
At this point, the friend rose from his bunk and approached “Hinchliffe” who promptly vanished as quickly as he had appeared.
The man was very puzzled and finally convinced himself that it was a bad dream.
That is, until the ship’s purser posted newspaper reports of the pilot’s disappearance.
He made some quick calculations that showed his “vision” had indeed occurred a few hours after Hinchliffe’s takeoff in England.
The widow’s plight
The recent widow Hinchliffe was not only grief stricken but in terrible financial straights after the confirmation of the captain’s death.
Finally, after reading of A. Conan Doyle’s (the creator of Sherlock Holmes) pursuit of communication with the dead, she engaged a local amateur medium.
Unbelievably, the medium made contact with “Hinchliffe” who told his wife that her financial problems would soon be over by the end of July and that she should look through the papers in his desk to find the purchase agreement for some property that they had purchased four years earlier should she need funds before then.
Back at their home, she did just that.
The document was just where “Hinchliffe” had said it would be.
And, at the very end of July as promised, ten thousand British pounds (worth nearly one million in current dollars) was released from the estate of Elise Mackay.
Now the widow’s financial problems were solved.
The tragedy of the R101
The British airship and her problems were to play a significant part in the Hinchliffe story.
In the late 1920’s, the British Air Ministry, led by a Lord Thompson, decided that the British were falling significantly behind the Germans, and even the Americans, in commercial airship development.
With the far-flung empire to oversee, what better vehicle was available to be put into service?
The Germans had proven that long-range air travel by rigid dirigible was now practical.
To get back in the game, the Air Ministry planned the construction of two aerial monsters.
The large British aircraft firm Vickers, to ministry specifications, would build the first, the R100.
The second, the even larger R101, was to be constructed directly under Air Ministry supervision.
The R101, when completed, was to be the largest such craft in existence at that time.
Unfortunately, her development encountered major problems from the start.
The diesel engines produced far less power than originally specified and were very much overweight as was the entire ship.
And the R101 used stainless steel girders, not the aluminum alloy used by everyone else, which added to the weight problem.
The craft performed so poorly in her test flights in late 1929 that an additional section was added for additional lift.
This meant that she was literally cut in two and the new section added. And, to further complicate matters, the external skin often suffered significant tearing.
Finally, in September 1930, the reconstructed craft was able to complete a few short, reasonably successful, test flights over England.
Lord Thompson had decreed that the R101 must take him to India for an important conference of officials from all of the British colonies no later than early October.
Although many voiced concern for such a long flight, the ship was loaded on October 4th with Thomson’s staff and personal gear — to include a grand piano!
Late in the evening, the airship lifted off and preceded slowly over the channel into France, scheduled to fly over Paris.
Difficult to control, the overladen airship slowed even more, lost altitude and crashed in the early hours of Oct. 5.
Most of her passengers and crew, including Thompson, perished in the resulting firestorm.
Her loss finished the British airship program.
“Hinchliffe”, in his sessions with the medium Eileen Garrett in 1929 and ’30, had warned of the upcoming tragedy and asked that she contact his friends to tell them not to get on the airship.
Eileen Garrett
After the crash of the R101, Garrett established “contact” with three individuals that had perished on the airship.
She had many “sessions” with all three.
Sitting in these events on several occasions was a Major Oliver Villiers who had been an engineer on the R101 project and who never indicated his presence in the room.
These “sessions’ provided additional details of the flight and the crash not mentioned anywhere else, the last of which Garrett recorded in 1957.
(This minor item was subsequently verified by later research in 1961).
Villiers was absolutely convinced that no layperson such as Garrett could possibly have known beforehand the correct nomenclature used by both airship designers and crewmen, as did the “communicants.”
Fuller’s quandary remains
Much of the details of the communication with “Hinchliffe” and, later with the three men who died on the R101, are well documented in the excellent book from 1979 by John G. Fuller, “The Airmen That Would Not Die.”
When Fuller and his wife, Elizabeth, who had provided most all of his research (in those pre-internet days), reviewed all that they had found, they each were not completely convinced of the existence of an afterlife, but that it certainly remained a real possibility.
Their “bottom line” was that everyone that studies these details must judge for herself or himself whether or not they are the necessary tangible proof that an afterlife exists (or is there some other rational explanation —hoax, mental telepathy, or something else).
