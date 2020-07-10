Chuck and Tina Creager are no strangers to designing award winning entries for the Sun Lakes Fourth of July parade.
Their unique creations have been in the last seven parades and include a huge flying eagle, hot air balloon, stagecoach, ambulance and a large red barn.
Their brainchild for 2020 was a Hot Rod Woody. “Due to the political and social climate, economical downturn and devastating coronavirus we wanted to offer something of the past of Southern California and a feel good representation if only for a few seconds of a short drive by”, said Tina.
With Beach Boy music playing from the rear and a recording of a full blown Hemi engine from the front they definitely accomplished their goal; taking second place in the float category.
The float took them about a month to create. The couple explained that due to the “stay at home” orders they had to get creative with props found in the garage and around the house.
The engine block and valve covers are made from cardboard pieces stacked, glued and formed with a wood file.
Engine details include a plastic tool box turned upside down for the blower base and a plastic wastebasket bin for the air intake.
PVC pipe was painted chrome color for the exhaust pipes and the spark plugs and wires are old tea candles and drip lines. The body was created with cardboard moving boxes and a wood trim.
The “wood look” was taken from an old process of creating wood grain used on furniture in the 1970s.
The surf board is a piece of insulation foam that is cut, glued, formed and painted in patriotic colors. To add to the humor, their golf cart is a replica of a Rolls Royce.
“We have learned some valuable lessons along the way about weather, patience, problem solving and working together. It is rewarding to see it go from a sketch/picture on the garage wall to a finished project.”
Each float they have entered has a small white cat that plays a character for that theme. “It has been a tourist, deputy, passenger, driver and this year a surfer. The cat theme has represented our two pets George and Casper over the last 8 years.”
The Creager’s expressed their wish to encourage Sun Lakers to create their ideas for next years parade and give it a try. “It is a great way to realize your talents as well as meet new friends and neighbors. Happy Fourth of July 2020 everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.