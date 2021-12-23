The Second Set of Short Subjects

Note: Often, I don’t have enough material on a given project so I have to resort to short subjects. I really enjoy these efforts and I hope the readers do, as well. Here are three, absolutely unconnected, short articles.
I. The Four-door Pickup
(The American Family Vehicle)
A few days ago, my wife, Peg, and I were having our lunch at a fast food outlet located at the entrance to the largest shopping center in the area. For something to do while we were waiting, we began to count the number of pickups, almost every vehicle, entering. We quit when we got to twenty. All were four-door vehicles with the exception of one older Nissan that was only an extended cab. Most were some of the largest models available. How did this obvious vehicle choice happen?
For an answer we have to go back to 1975. That year, Congress in a delayed reaction to the gas shortage two years previously, belatedly decided that something had to be done to reduce the US dependence on foreign oil and
a good place to start was to significantly improve our vehicles’ gas mileage. So the CAFE — Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standards —were born. This meant that all the companies selling cars and trucks in the country would have to meet or exceed the new mileage standards.
Their was only one real flaw in the law: cars and light trucks (read pickups) would be treated differently. Under the new regulations, cars were required to meet at least 25 mpg in the near future whereas trucks could be 20-25 percent less. To coin a phrase, this left a hole the domestic producers could “drive a truck through.”
This serious discrepancy has continued until the present. So over the following decades, pickups that were basically either farm vehicles or used by urban tradesmen in 1975, became family vehicles. Often, these replacements for the Chevy Impalas and Ford LTD’s from the past are decked out with every conceivable luxury item. The car companies, even the Japanese firms, have found these new trucks to be a fantastic source of profits.
A loaded US produced 4-door pickup list price can easily top 50K, regardless of who builds it. Recently, this concentration on pickups —almost always the 4-door models — has become almost ridiculous.
Both Ford and GM have cancelled all sedan production so more factories can be converted to trucks. Chrysler, now foreign owned, still makes two near obsolete sedans but they, too, are concentrating on Ram (read Dodge) four-door pickup production, with a few Jeep 4-door compact models thrown in. In fact, Ram has discontinued all truck models that don’t have four doors.
Here’s the current situation if a buyer wants a new pickup but neither wants, or needs, four doors. Only three manufacturers provide anything different. Two are American: Ford and GM (Chevy and GMC). The other is Japanese: Nissan, but their trucks are U.S. built. The American firms provide both regular cab (the old fashioned two-door workhorses from an earlier time) and extended cab models in their full-size lines. Their mid-sized models — Ranger, Colorado and Canyon — have extended cab but no regular cab versions.
Nissan does the same.
Why should the public be concerned over this development? There are three significant reasons. First, these trucks burn more fuel — often much more — than the sedans they replace. With the absolute necessity of reducing C02 emissions, that is exactly the opposite of what is needed. Second, they are very heavy and a true open road menace to drivers of more practical vehicles. And, last, they present a serious problem when trying to see around them when exiting parking places.
What should be done? The quickest fix would be to treat them as the large passenger vehicles they really are. Make them meet all the requirements levied on large sedans, then let the market work its wonders.
Certainly, if you really need a four-door pickup, by all means buy or lease one. But if a more reasonable vehicle will suffice, then choose it instead.
Just for your info, I’m not against pickups, having owned three in the past and if I needed a pickup, I would probably buy a medium-sized extended cab model.
II. We’re Domed
When the NFL—The National Football League—began just over a century ago in 1920, the league owners did not own a single stadium. Their games were played in the cavernous venues owned by the colleges. As the NFL did not attract many fans in the beginning, these fields were far too big. This was the situation until well after WWII.
My father and I attended a game held in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas sometime in the late 1950’s and were amazed how few fans were in attendance. But by a decade later in 1964 and the arrival of network TV, the Bowl was packed when the Cowboys were playing the Packers.
About that time, the various team owners began to build their own stadiums, often badgering the local area governments to kick in as well. By the mid-1970’s, most teams had their own venues. But seasons were getting longer, expanding from twelve games in 1960 to sixteen by 1978. This meant that many key games would be played in very bad weather. Although the “Freezer Bowl” in Ohio in 1982 was even worse, the most infamous bad weather game remains even today as the “Ice Bowl” in Green Bay against Dallas at the end of 1967.
At present, one might assume that the TV networks (that spend more than nine billion dollars each NFL season) would demand that all new NFL stadiums be all-weather venues. This would ensure that the very important games at the end of the season could be viewed properly. But, no, neither the networks nor the NFL management have yet to come to this very reasonable conclusion.
How bad is the situation at present? Let’s consider the new venues built over the last 25 years. Of the twenty-one new fields, thirteen are open to the elements. All of these open venues but two are in very bad weather areas.
Since there are two locations shared by two teams — one in N.Y., the other in Los Angeles — only thirty sites are needed. So 70 percent (21of 30) have been recently constructed.
Earlier, two closed venues had been built but one, the Kingdome in Seattle, has been raised and replaced with a new structure, open to the often vicious far Northwest storms. Some NFL divisions are better than others. The National West has two hot weather, domed sites in Los Angeles and Phoenix, another in the fairly mild environment of San Francisco, and only the one in Seattle that should have never been allowed to replace the Kingdome.
Consider one of the worst NFL divisions, the American North.
All of the new stadiums in this division have been built since 1998 and all are open to the elements in the very bad weather encountered in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Not only are the enclosed stadiums better for both the fans in the seats and those millions watching on TV, they are truly remarkable buildings.
The open sites are all alike: grass gridirons surrounded by stands. Consider how little the New Jersey (for New York) field that opened in 2010 differs from the stadium in Green Bay that began operations in 1957.
The truth is that all the open venues are boring and can in no way compete with the newest domed sites.
Who wouldn’t want to see the new fabulous SoFi attraction outside of LA rather than the replacement Gillette Stadium, which is the same as the old Gillette Stadium, in New England?
I find myself less interested in games played in the open even in good weather, because wind currents may deflect critical passes, punts and field goal attempts.
And, it is even worse if it is raining, snowing or sleeting, to say nothing of searing heat early in the season. Just try to imagine an NBA or a NHL game played outside.
Point made!
III. The Great American Candy Bar
For much of human history, the Maya and the Aztec in what is now Mexico were the only ones enjoying the fruit of the cacao tree, something they had done for thousands of years. In the early 16th Century, Spanish explorer Hernan Cortez paid his otherwise disastrous visit to the Aztecs, but when he met their leader, Montezuma, he got a taste of the spicy, chocolate drink that was a local treasure. Cortez returned to Spain with the recipe and a stash of cacao beans and the chocolate drink quickly became a favorite delicacy in the aristocratic circle.
For the next couple of centuries, the rich Europeans had all the pleasure, but over that time, cacoa and sugar became widely traded in Europe and North America, filling the growing demand for the chocolate drink among all the classes, even the poor from the period portrayed in the novels of Charles Dickens. In 1847, Englishman Joseph Fry figured out a way to create a chocolate paste to press into a mold, thus creating the first real candy bar.
It was a limited success.
In 1875, the American candy maker, Henry Nestle, realized that adding milk to the chocolate mixture made it less bitter, another major milestone in the world of chocolate, thus creating milk chocolate. His advance was soon followed by an even bigger one.
The 1893 Chicago World’s Fair featured chocolate making machines that caught Milton Hershey’s eye (He was already rich from making caramel in his factory located in his own town — still existent in Hershey, Pennsylvania, located in the center of the state.) Hershey immediately saw even more opportunity and profits in chocolate.
One year later, the world got the first chocolate bar from Hershey, marking the beginnings of the mass-produced American candy bar.
At the dawn of the 20th Century, there were two new entertainment options for the general public that spurred the growth of foods that could be easily transported and sold to the crowds.
The candy bar was one of the best options.
First, there were the new spectator sports such as major league baseball that started in 1890, college football from the same period and the NFL from 1920.
Concession stands provided well-received extra profits to the promoters of these sporting events.
Maybe more important for the rapid development of candy bars was the fantastic growth of movie theaters.
These were the first visual entertainment for the masses not requiring traveling casts of players. From the great cathedrals found in the major cities to the small one-reel shoeboxes in the outlying small towns, movies were the latest thing.
They became even more popular with the addition of sound in the late 1920s.
And just like the spectator sports, what better opportunity to sell food to the audience at the convenient snack bar with its well stocked selection of candy bars. (This sales pitch is still very much in evidence today.)
The candy bar genealogy from that point early in the last century goes something like this: Clark Bar (1916), Oh Henry! (1920), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups (1922), Baby Ruth and Milky Way (1923), Mr. Goodbar (1925), Snickers
(1930), 3 Musketeers (1932), Kit Kat (1933), and Nestle’s Crunch (1938).
With mechanized candy bar production that began in the 1940’s, the market became flooded with new and inventive candy bar creations, to the tune of at least 40,000 over the intervening years between then and now.
The Great American Candy Bar is here to stay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.