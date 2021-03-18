March 11 marked one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
This past year will be remembered as a time when the world and the United States suffered through one of the darkest periods in history marked by a succession of lockdowns across the globe, isolation from friends and family, a depressed economy with many businesses failing, unemployment, food banks and the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States.
While this past year has pushed us to our limits, we have found ways to cope and we can take solace in and be proud that we have faced the challenge and are beginning to see what could be the light at the end of the tunnel in conquering or remediating this pandemic.
The U.S. is very fortunate to have three different vaccines that were developed by doctors and scientists at Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to use in the fight against COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the United States recently surpassed more than 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being administered to Americans and the Biden administration estimates there will be enough vaccine available for every adult by May.
Clinical trials are currently underway in teens which could lead to vaccinating adolescents by the fall of 2021 and younger children in 2022.
This pandemic has changed us and we aren’t the same person we were before.
We have changed emotionally, mentally and physically because of the limitations this virus has imposed on all of us.
We have witnessed the dedication and compassion of frontline medical personnel who have fought valiantly against this pandemic and held the hands of dying patients they could not save.
We have seen the generosity of Americans who have donated to food banks to help those in need. We have seen many Americans transition to working from home while struggling to help their children with school and we have seen the ramifications of Americans who have lost their jobs or businesses as a result of this global pandemic.
Many of the things we took for granted before COVID-19 such as meeting a friend for coffee, traveling, eating out, going to the theater or out for an evening of entertainment, shopping, going to work and to school or even a hug from a family member or a friend have become vitally important to our human psyche.
We have missed our sense of community. And, after a year of isolation, social distancing, virtual hugs, Facetime and ZOOM visits, we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue and yearn to see family members and to have social interactions with others. However, amidst this difficult time, we have also had time to discover the beauty of the area that surrounds us, the beautiful community we live in, to enjoy outdoor activities, to be more appreciative for the little things, for opportunities to grow personally and to reflect on the many things that we can still be grateful for.
But, after all of the hardships we have endured this past year, now is not the time to let your guard down.
Even if you have been fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends that you wear a mask in public, wash your hands often, avoid large crowds, and not travel unless it is necessary.
With continuing research, getting more Americans vaccinated and the public’s cooperation in following the guidelines established by the CDC, we can be hopeful that we will be able to conquer this virus that has decimated lives and livelihoods around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.