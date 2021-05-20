In 1942, at the start of the U.S. entry into WWII, there were forty-one domestic auto manufacturers.
Today, there are only three and one, Chrysler, is foreign owned.
Starting in the late 19th century, hundreds of makes have come and gone, many of which never really got off the ground. Some of the more serious attempts are still wellknown by collectors and remain in high demand while others are very rare.
So, for a quick review, let us again use the alphabet to remember some of the most interesting examples.
A is for Auburn:
Auburn automobiles were manufactured in Auburn, IN between 1900 and 1937. They were always priced well above the more common Fords and other low-priced makes. Eight-cylinder engines were introduced in an era of 4’s and 6’s. In 1925, the financier E.L. Cord began his auto empire by acquiring Auburn and he remained the principal owner until he shuttered the company in 1937, a victim of the Great Depression. In between, Auburn produced some of the finest American automobiles available, such as the beautiful Speedsters of 1935 and 1936. They were often modified for both Hollywood stars and European royalty.
B is for Baker:
The Baker Electric was a century before today’s Teslas and other fully electric vehicles. But in Detroit from 1899 until 1916, it used conventional lead-acid batteries. Rebuilt and reworked Baker vehicles were still to be found as late as 1932. It was a favorite of wealthy women city dwellers as it was clean, almost silent and did not require either hand or electric cranking. It’s relatively short range was a fatal drawback.
C is for Cord:
In 1929, E.L.Cord wanted to expand his line of vehicles from two to three by adding his namesake vehicle to both Auburn (see above) and Duesenberg. The first Cord, designated L-29 was the first mass-produced front drive American make. It stayed in production with little change through 1932. After a hiatus from 1933 till 1935, a completely new Cord, the model 810/812, was introduced for 1936. Featuring a V8 engine with optional supercharging, a pre-select 4-speed transmission and retaining front-wheel drive, it was the state-of-the-art vehicle for the late 1930s. Like E.L. Cord’s other makes, Auburn and Duesenberg, Cord was a victim of the later days of the Depression. Either of the Cord models bring premium prices from collectors today.
D is for DeSoto:
When Walter Chrysler bought the Dodge brand and its very modern factory from the "Brothers” heirs in 1928, he immediately began to expand his Chrysler Corporation line-up from two makes to four. His goal was to match the industry leader, General Motors, in every price class. So, first he needed a entry level make to challenge GM’s Chevrolet (and Ford) so the Plymouth line was created. But, that still left a gaping hole between Dodge and Chrysler. Something else was needed as GM had four (later two) makes slotted between Pontiac and Cadillac. Hence, the DeSoto line was introduced as the lower cost companion to Chrysler. It lasted only about thirty years and was cancelled in late 1960 due to poor demand.
E is for Edsel:
Known today as a prime example of a marketing fiasco, the idea behind the development of the Edsel by the team formed at the direction of Henry Ford II seemed to make perfect sense in 1955. GM and Chrysler, Ford’s competitors had five makes to Ford’s three. Creating a new line to be a direct competitor with Pontiac and Dodge would give the Ford Motor Company a much needed boast. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way. First, the name, chosen by Henry II and his two brothers to honor their father, was not a great one. “Ranger” or “Citation”, two brand names suggested by Ford’s marketing team might well have been more successful. Next, the styling was atrocious.
Quality control of early production vehicles left the dealers and owners very unsatisfied. Before the first model year of 1958 was complete, Edsels were already the butt of jokes. The aborted 1960 models, basically slightly reworked Fords, were the last. Having been dead for 15 years at the time, somehow Edsel Ford is often blamed for the failure.
F is for Frazer:
When Henry Kaiser partnered with Joseph Frazer, formerly with Graham-Paige (please see Kaiser below) and an executive with other major auto manufacturers, to form Kaiser-Frazer in 1946, the Frazer make was to be the midpriced competitor while the Kaiser would battle it out with Fords, Chevys and Plymouths. For the early postwar years, both Frazers and Kaisers did very well. But not having the funds to redesign the Frazer for 1951, the make was dropped after the few remaining 1950 models were sold as ‘51s.
G is for Graham:
The Graham automobile was produced mainly in Evansville, Ind., starting in 1927.
Founded by the three Graham brothers who had been very successful building trucks for Dodge bought out the Paige Motor Company for $3.5 million (1927 value). Various mergers and other agreements kept the company afloat during the Depression, the last being with the Hupp Motor Company to use the Cord 810/812 bodies for the 1940 model year. Grahams were fast, having perfected the engine driven supercharger, but their styling, often praised by designers in the U.S. and in Europe, was not accepted by the buying public. Production ceased in September 1940 (along with Hupp) and postwar efforts to revive the Graham make never came to pass.
H is for Hudson:
The Hudson Motor Company started life in Detroit in 1909 when the owner of the Hudson group of department stores became the principle investor. The firm was very successful throughout the ‘teens and 20s, actually placing third in the sales race just before the Great Depression started in 1929. Hudson survived the hard times and prospered in the early postwar years. The radically engineered 1948 models, designated the “step-down” design, were renowned for their handling, leading to an early domination of NASCAR racing in the early ‘50s.
But money spent on an early compact, the Hudson Jet, was a waste as its poor styling was not accepted.
A lack of a modern V8 also contributed to the decision to join with Nash to form American Motors in 1954. The last true Hudsons were the 1954 models. Hudsons from 1955 to 1957 were basically Nashes. There were no Hudsons after that.
I is for Italia:
In 1953, Hudson commissioned their own “dream car”, the Italia. Based on Hudson Jet components, it was assembled in Italy. Envisioned as a competitor for the six-cylinder Corvette, only 26 were ever built, the last designated as 1954 models.
J is for Jordan:
The Jordan automobile was assembled in Cleveland starting in 1916. The founder, Edward Jordan, had the basic idea to buy components from several manufacturers and simply bolt them together. And it worked. His big ideas were to offer the public a stylish car for a fairly low price. Jordan advertisements are still considered classics; in particular, the one from 1923, entitled “somewhere west of Laramie” showing a lovely young “flapper’ on the open road in her Jordan roadster. But, like so many others, Jordan couldn’t survive the Depression and ceased production in 1931.
K is for Kaiser:
In 1945, flush with cash from his steel and ship-building empires that flourished during the war years, Henry J. Kaiser decide to do what had not been done since Walter Chrysler started his successful company in 1924. That is, to become a major American auto manufacturer. Kaiser did give it a bold attempt. First, he arranged for the use of now unnecessary war production facilities leased from the federal government. He then took on a junior partner, Joseph Frazer (please see above) with significant auto experience at the senior level. At first, since they were new models, not warmed over pre-war designs, Kaisers (and Frazers) sold well but by 1950 were falling behind their chief competitors. A redesign for the 1951 Kaisers helped some but there was still no V8 engine as GM would not sell Oldsmobile engines to Kaiser. Next, about a decade too early, Kaiser introduced the first true American compact, the Henry J. It was a sales flop even though Sears also sold it as an Allstate in their department stores. This project consumed most of the funds for the new engine and transmission development needed to keep pace. Adding a supercharger to the old Kaiser six wasn’t the answer and the last US Kaiser production ended in 1955. There were no 1956 models.
L is for LaSalle:
During the great Depression several higher priced makes introduced less costly models. Often, they renamed them so as to protect the reputation of the senior make. Fortunately for GM’s Cadillac division, they already had such a lower priced line, sold by their dealer network. Starting in 1927, with advanced stying by Harley Earle, the LaSalle lasted through out the Depression, ending with the 1940 models. Most LaSalles were true “baby Cadillacs” although some in the early ‘30s were Oldsmobile based.
M is for Mercury:
In the late 1930’s, Henry Ford’s only son and heir, Edsel, finally convinced his father that their company needed something to challenge GM’s Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Buick along with Chrysler’s Dodge and DeSoto.
Ford owners, wanting to move up had nowhere to go unless they could afford a Lincoln-and not many did. So Edsel’s new mid-priced line, the Mercury, was successfully introduced for 1939.
The make had some very good years, and many poor years over the rest of the 20th century, but suffered mightily in the 21st. It was cancelled by Edsel’s grandson in 2011.
N is for Nash:
In 1916, Charles W. Nash left GM where he had been president, and purchased the firm of Thomas Jeffery that had little success marketing a car named the Rambler. The Rambler line was quickly cancelled.
Then Nash promptly hired successful managers, engineers and other key individuals to begin manufacturing a vehicle named for himself. Over the next four decades, Nash vehicles introduced many new features which are still found on modern vehicles such as “flow through” heating and cooling, unitized body construction, OHV engines and reclining seats. In 1950, Nash brought back the Rambler name for a new line of upscale compacts. In 1954, Nash joined Hudson in forming American Motors (AMC). And, somewhat ironically, all AMC passenger cars became Ramblers when both the Nash and Hudson nameplates were cancelled for 1958.
O is for Oldsmobile:
Oldsmobile was a brand of American automobiles produced for most of its existence by General Motors. Olds Motor Vehicle Co. was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1897. It produced over 35 million vehicles, including at least 14 million built at its Lansing, Michigan factory alone. During its time as a division of General Motors, it slotted into the middle of GM's five divisions (above Pontiac but below Buick), and was noted for its testing of groundbreaking technology and designs, most notably the first fully automatic transmission — Hydramatic — in 1940 and the first modern OHV "Rocket V8" engine in 1949. The make was often in the top five U.S. makes in sales. As but one example, in 1985, over 1 million Oldsmobiles were sold, but by the 1990s the division was tasked with competing with well engineered import models as well with the other GM brands. It, like Pontiac and Buick, suffered mightily when GM management in the 1970’s and ’80s decided to maximize the use of Chevrolet components in every line save Cadillac. When it was shut down in 2004 at a cost of $1.4 billion to buy out the dealers, suppliers and others, Oldsmobile was the oldest surviving American automobile marque, and one of the oldest in the world.
P is for Packard:
The demise of Packard, once the premier American make, still cannot be adequately explained. At the end of WWII, Packard had a bankroll of more than $400 million in cash (worth over $6 billion today), earned from their massive wartime production. Some experts blame their failure to introduce a modern V8 until 1955 (six years after Cadillac) as the principal reason while others blame their introduction of a cheaper mid-priced model, the Clipper. Still others blame their merger with Studebaker and others their poorly performing automatic transmission (Ultramatic). Many other Packard experts blame their labor relations and difficulties with their dealerships. It was probably all of the above that led to the fact that the last true Packards ceased production in late 1956. (Two slightly reworked Studebakers continued the Packard nameplate for two more years).
Q is for Q-ship:
In 1950’s hotrod slang, a Q-ship was an ordinary vehicle with a powerful engine swap. An example might be a late model Chrysler V8 stuffed into a mid-30s Plymouth sedan. The term came from the phony freighters used by the British in WWI to lure the German U-boats to the surface. With the advent of factory muscle cars a la the Pontiac GTO, these automotive Q-ships disappeared.
R is for Ruxton:
William Muller saw what E.L.Cord had done with his front-drive car, the L-29 Cord.
So, Muller, a former executive of the Budd Body Co., decided to produce a font-drive sedan of his own design in 1929. Seeking funding from a financier named Ruxton, Muller named the car for him. Unfortunately, Ruxton decided not to invest but Muller went ahead anyway. The Ruxton was very advanced for its day, standing only about 4.5 feet high rather than the six feet of its competitors since there was no driveshaft to contend with. Its stying was outstanding with paint designs that emphasized its lowness. The few Ruxtons produced only for four months in 1930 are still very much in demand by collectors today.
S is for Studebaker:
When Studebaker celebrated the firm’s 100th anniversary in 1952, every thing was looking up for the company that started with the production of the famous Conestoga wagons found on the western bound wagon trains. The transition to cars and trucks had been successfully completed about at the turn of the 20th century. Studebakers were often the choice, before the advent in the U.S. market of European and Asian makes, of buyers that wanted something different from the mainstream. The firm survived the Depression, made money during WWII and introduced some outstanding models in the 1940’s and ’50s. Tying themselves to failing Packard in 1954 eventually doomed Studebaker. The last “Stude” was produced in 1966.
T is for Terraplane:
Early on in the Great Depression, Hudson introduced a new make to replace their entry-level make, the Essex. The new model, first designated the Essex Terraplane in 1932-33, became simply the Terraplane for 1934-37. Light and fast, even with a six as well as with the low cost eight, it was often the choice of “public enemies’ such as John Dillinger. For 1938, the eight cylinder was dropped and the Terraplanes were rebadged as Hudsons. The name has not been used since.
U is for Universal:
Over the history of the American automobile industry, there have been several attempts to introduce a make with “Universal” in the designation. None were successful.
V is for Valiant:
For the 1960 model year only, Valiant was a separate Chrysler Corporation make. From then until the line, along with the comparable Dodge models (Lancer, Dart), was discontinued for the 1977 model year, all Valiants were sold as Plymouths.
W is for Willys:
In 1908, John Willys bought the Overland Automotive Division of Standard Wheel Company and in 1912 renamed it Willys–Overland Motor Company.
From 1912 to 1918, Willys was the second-largest producer of automobiles in the United States after Ford Motor Company. But financial problems placed to company from the start. The onset of WWII gave the firm a new lease on life when Willys–Overland was one of several bidders when the War Department sought an automaker that could begin rapid production of a lightweight truck based on a design by American Bantam. The vehicle produced was the first Jeep. After significant legal wrangling, Willys attained the copyright in 1959. Jeeps have remained in production until the present.
In 1952, Willys re-entered the car market with a new compact car, the Willys Aero. And in 1953, Kaiser Motors purchased Willys–Overland and changed the company's name to Willys Motor Company. Although Jeep production was steady, sales of the Willys and Kaiser cars continued to fall. When Kaiser folded in 1955 in the US, that was the end of the Willys brand.
X is for X-car:
The X-car was the generic name for the first GM line of front drive compacts (Chevy Citation,Pontiac Phoenix, Olds Omega and Buick Skylark) introduced for the 1980 model year. They all earned a well deserved reputation as poorly engineered and unreliable. The X-cars were eventually cancelled before the 1980’s were over.
Y is for Y-job:
The Y-job was the first of a long line of “dream cars” from General Motors. Released in 1938 and shown at the World’s Fair in 1939 and ’40, it was never placed into production.
Z is for Zephyr:
The Mercury Zephyr, using a name that was once a Lincoln model from 1936-1942, was introduced in 1978 as an upscale twin the Ford Fairmont. It replaced the outgoing Comet in Mercury's compact lineup. The Zephyr was initially a tremendous success for Mercury. The Zephyr continued thru the 1983 model year with little change when it was replaced by the all-new front wheel drive Topaz. The Zephyr name would reappear as a Lincoln model once again in 2006 as an upscale version of the Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan but it was soon rebadged as the current MKZ.
