The obsolete alphabet

Since the beginning of the Age of Steam in the late 1700s, many new inventions and other new concepts have been introduced that soon became commonplace.
For a while, they were, in modern terms, “state of the art.”
But, over time, they slowly became obsolescent, then obsolete, and finally to disappeared almost completely.
Now most examples — if they exist at all — are found in museums or in the hands of collectors.
Modern, improved versions could certainly be developed but probably never will be. Here’s my list of some of these relics of the past in alphabetical order.
A is for Analog
Analog anything (as opposed to digital) is almost completely gone.
The first telephones and phonographs were analog devices.
The analog computer, a mainstay in business and government sixty years ago, disappeared in the late 1960s as digital computers became both bigger and much faster.
The only analog devices still in general use are the descendants of early commercial radio.
Such radios were the first significant analog devices after the telephone and will be the last as digital devices are slowly replacing them.
How long this will take is undetermined.
B is for Biplane
In the early days of aviation, aircraft engines lacked the power to lift the craft using a single wing.
Hence, two, or even three, wings, were needed. But by about 1940, all military and commercial aircraft, save for some primary trainers and private aircraft, had moved to a monoplane design.
C is for Carburetor
From the earliest automobiles, circa 1890, the simple fuel-air mixing device, the carburetor, was used for almost a century.
It was used in aircraft, as well, for the first half of the 20th century.
There was continuous improvement of these devices with the latest versions being computer controlled.
But the manufacturers gradually replaced all of them with fuel injection.
D is for Dirigible
At the Los Angeles Air Meet of 1910 held in what is now Carson, there were several rigid airships (as opposed to blimps and balloons that had no frames).
These aircraft seemed to foretell of long distance travel in the air.
German development under Count von Zeppelin was proceeding rapidly. During WWI, Zeppelins made several bombing raids against London.
During the 1920s and early 30s, German rigid airships proved to be very successful while those of Britain, France, Italy and the U.S. failed, often with spectacular fatal crashes.
The last operational German airship, the LZ129, was the illfated Hindenburg that crashed and burned in a fiery ball of flame in Lakehurst, New Jersey in May, 1937.
Although there have been many efforts to restart commercial airship travel, most all have not gotten beyond the planning stage.
E is for Eight-track
The quest to bring recorded music to vehicles started in 1957 with Chrysler’s Highway Hi-Fi that played, after a fashion, actual 45 rpm records.
It was pretty much a complete failure but it did spur the development of later devices that used audiotape.
The first ones to the market in the late 1960’s were the eight-track players.
The autocassette in-dash units that replaced the eight-track are now a thing of the past.
They were replaced by compact disc (CD) units that are now rapidly becoming obsolete themselves.
F is for Flying Boat
In the period just preceding WWII, most commercial aviation experts expected that large four-engine flying boats such as the Boeing 314 would provide non-stop flights over the world’s oceans.
They stated the two obvious reasons.
First, most every large city was located on an ocean, large lake or river, thus negating the need for long airport runways.
Second, should there be engine trouble, the craft could land on the ocean and wait for rescue.
The development of long-range land planes after WWII soon doomed the much slower flying boats.
G is for Generator
When Thomas Edison developed his groundbreaking electric light, he also developed the DC (for direct current) generator to supply the necessary energy.
Later, Tesla developed AC (for alternating current0 equipment that was much more efficient in providing commercial power to homes and businesses.
But the DC generator continued in use for both aircraft and automobiles, spurred on by the introduction of the automotive self-starter in 1912.
The post-Korean War development of power semiconductor diodes (one-way current “valves”) allowed the use of alternators in cars.
Starting in 1960, they soon became standard equipment throughout the auto industry.
H is for Hybrid Computer
Hard as it is to believe today, once digital computers were very large room-sized devices.
They were also very slow and could not, for example, simulate the landing of an aircraft in the time that an actual aircraft would take to touch down.
Hence, the hybrid computer was born, consisting of an analog component that produced quick but less accurate results that then the digital component slowly refined.
Prime examples of hybrid computer complexes were the simulators used to train the early astronauts at NASA in Houston.
But very soon thereafter, the development of much faster digital computers by the late 1960’s ended the need for the hybrids.
I is for Iodine
For anyone born before 1950, a memory of childhood is the treatment of cuts and bruises with an iodine solution. It must have worked because it certainly produced a very painful burning sensation.
The later development of antibiotic ointments saved later generations from this torture.
J is for JATO
In order to get the large piston-driven aircraft off the runway, or off the water in the case of the flying boats, high-output, short-duration jet engines were used.
These auxiliary units, designated Jet-Assisted-Take-off (JATO) equipment disappeared with the advent of pure jet aircraft in the late 1950s.
K is for Kinescope
In the early days of commercial TV, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, programs were recorded on movie film for later playing by local affiliated stations using a special projector dubbed a kinescope.
The development of videotape had replaced the process by 1960.
L is for L-head
In automotive engineering terms, an L-head (or”flathead”) engine has all of the valves located on one side of the block rather than in the cylinder head.
Simple, cheap and easy to manufacture, these designs were used extensively throughout the automotive world until about 1960.
None have been manufactured since.
M is for Morse Code
When Samuel Morse developed his telegraph in 1844, he needs a way to designate each letter of the alphabet using a system of dots (short signals) and dashes (longer signals).
His system or code was used in telegraphy and wireless (radio) until more modern systems replaced it.
Today, it is considered only for emergency use.
N is for Neoprene
Neoprene was one of the first flexible plastic products developed in the 1930s and was used to transport hazardous or flammable liquids.
Replace later by PVC and similar products, it can still be found in gas powered model airplanes.
O is for Overdrive Unit
Overdrive units for automobiles and light trucks were introduced in the 1930s to both improve gas mileage and to reduce engine wear.
They were available as options until the mid-1960s.
These units were separate gearboxes, bolted to the output shafts of manual transmissions.
They provided two final drive ratios — either direct drive or one about 30% less.
The development of modern multi-speed transmissions have rendered these overdrive units obsolete.
P is for Propeller Plane
The last significant propeller driven airliner was the Douglas DC-7 introduced in the mid-1950s.
It was the last of the propeller driven models that had started with the DC-2 in the early 1930s.
At the time, Douglas was the leading airliner builder but was soon caught flat-footed by the introduction of the pure jet Boeing 707 in 1958.
Q is for Q-ship
In WWI, the British developed the Q-ship in response to the German U-boat threat.
Disguised as a harmless merchantman, the Q-ship would drop her concealing panels and open fire with large calibre naval guns whenever U-boats surfaced.
No navy has used the Q-ship idea since that conflict.
R is for Record and Record Player
When Edison invented the phonograph, he used a wax cylinder as a recording surface.
But, by about 1900, recording discs made from a forerunner of plastic were introduced.
The recording speeds were gradually reduced so that more music or speech could be stored on one disc.
The players, or turntables, were also upgraded over the decades.
However, by about 1990, the compact disc (CD) system had replaced this technology.
S is for Steam Car
During the early development of the automobile, there were three main competitors for powering the vehicles.
First, there was the newly available internal-combustion engine that eventually emerged the winner, once the electric self-starter was added.
Second, electric motors were tried.
These ‘electrics’ had the advantages of silence and ease of operation, but the lack of batteries with sufficient storage capacity proved to be too big a problem.
And last, there was the steam engine. Surely, it had the inside track as steam engines had been used to power massive railroad locomotives for 75 years.
Alas, it also failed early on. This result was mainly because the Stanley brothers, the primary builder of steam cars, refused too spend much money updating their mass market offerings.
T is for Telegraph and Telegram
From the introduction of the telegraph in 1844 until 2009 (in the U.S.) —when Western Union stopped transmitting them — telegrams were used to document births, deaths job offers and other important details of both personal and corporate life. The onset of both e-mail messages via the internet and, later, the availability of cellphone texts finally replaced the need for telegrams.
U is for UNIVAC
The UNIVAC was the first successful digital computer introduced in the U.S. in 1951.
It used 5200 vacuum tubes and weighed in at 29,000 pounds. Only a few were produced and they were quickly overtaken by later designs.
V is for Vacuum Tube
When Dr. Lee DeForest developed the vacuum tube in 1906, he provide an “electronic valve” that soon had many applications.
The most significant of these was the capability of voice transmission by radio.
Commercial radio radio broadcasting began in 1920.
Other important applications, to include both TV and radar, were present by 1940.
The 1948 invention of the transistor began the long process of replacing the tube.
W is for Wireless Telegraphy
When Marconi invented his method of transmitting Morse code over the airwaves in 1901, he, somewhat naturally, designated it wireless telegraphy.
His system provided the capability to make the request for help from the Titanic in 1912.
The system became obsolete circa 1940.
X is for Xylophone
Xylophones and other bulky musical instruments are disappearing from bands and orchestras as electronic keyboards and other similar devices are rapidly becoming available that mimic such instruments perfectly.
Y is for Yearly Interest
Before banking became computerized in the 1960’s, accrued interest was added to most savings accounts only at fixed intervals.
Once a year was common and banks often advertised semi-annual or even quarterly updates as the latest thing.
Z is for Zip Gun
In the 1950’s era of gang warfare depicted in “West Side Story,” the combatants used knives, chains and clubs. A firearm was a rarity.
Real pistols were hard to get, so some enterprising thugs made their own from toys, pipes or anything else they could use.
These weapons were designated “zip guns.”
Of course, the illegal gun market soon provided real Colts, S&W’s and Glocks so the zips quickly disappeared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.