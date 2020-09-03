Introduction
At the turn of the 20th Century, two trends helped define a demographic factor that would be used to chart societal changes from that time forward.
The first, and the most important, was the rapid change in the technology used by the everyday citizens of the U.S., and indeed, most of the Western World.
Vast improvements in transportation, communication and energy generation made life much different for the then current generation than for their forebears.
The second was the acceptance of social science as a legitimate field of study.
As the new century wore on, social experts began to identify demographic groups by their birth years.
For example, people born in 1960 faced a much different world than those born in 1930.
These developments led to the designation of five different “generations” for the 20th century.
Currently, two more have been identified for the 21st century.
Often, the news media provides the common designation for each of the generations.
Today, there seem to be only two of these generations of Americans from the 20th century that are of any interest, and they are presented in all the news media as being always at odds with each other: the older of the two, the Baby-Boomers born between 1946 and 1964 and the much younger Millennials born between 1981 and 2000.
The younger group has now displaced the older as the largest component of the U.S. population.
The Boomers started with 76 million and still number slightly over 71 million today while the Millennials started with 62 million and have actually gained in population through immigration to over 72 million today.
The other generations of the 20th century are the “Second World War” or “Greatest Generation” that first suffered the Great Depression and then won the war.
Born between 1901 and 1927, some very few are still with us.
“Generation X” whose members were born between 1965 and 1980 are sandwiched in between the Boomers and the Millennials.
They are seldom mentioned as well, even as their numbers have also grown to 65 million at present from an initial 55 million native born again through significant immigration.
But the generation mentioned the least are the members of the Silent generation.
With an initial membership of 47 million, these Silents are down to 23 million now — and fading fast.
Since immigration was severely limited for 40 years (1924 until 1965), this generation received very little outside help in maintaining their numbers.
The Silent Generation
I was born in 1938, a member of the so-called Silent Generation, the one sandwiched between the WWII Generation (or Greatest Generation) and the Baby Boomers.
We are the smallest generation from the 20th century in the U.S. and should all be gone by the early 2030s.
A very significant fraction of Sun Lakes residents are “Silents”.
At present, the Silent generation can also be considered the Forgotten generation.
As children of both the Great Depression (1929 - 1940) and WWII (1941-45), the designation of “The Silent Generation” was first coined in the U.S. by Time Magazine in late 1951.
Demographers soon adopted the term, just as they had accepted “Baby Boomers” previously. Many older Silents were then fighting in the Korean Conflict which, ironically, was later called “TheForgotten War”.
Unlike the youth of the Roaring ’20s after WWI, or those of the 1960s yet to come, the Silents were busy putting together lives that mimicked their parents by working hard and securing their future.
Accomplishments
The Silents started many trends that are most often credited to the Boomers.
As one example, consider popular music. Silents were the principle artists in the folk music boom of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s when the oldest Boomers were still in their early ‘teens.
Members of groups such as The Kingston Trio, The Limelighters and the trio of Peter, Paul and Mary were all Silents.
Rock and roll, so often today associated with the Boomer generation, was begun by Silents like Elvis Presley, Buddy Holley and Fats Domino.
The still current style of country and western was also begun with Silent artists.
They included Johnny Cash, Marty Robbins, Ronnie Milsap, Roy Orbison and many others.
Although many members of the Greatest Generation gained fame through auto racing of all types, Silents including the actors Paul Newman andSteve McQueen, brought it to prime TV starting in the early ‘60s.
Several of the drivers who won the Indy 500 are Silents led by A.J. Foyt (four victories— a record) and Johnny Rutherford (three wins).
Although most NASCAR drivers and even owners are now most likely Gen-X and later, some Silents like the very successful team owners Joe Gibbs and Richard Petty, are still around.
In professional sports, Silents quarterbacked both teams until Super Bowl VIII: Bart Star, Roger Staubach, Joe Namath and Len Dawson were all outstanding.
The Yankees’ fabulous home run duo of Mantle and Maris in the early ’60s were both Silents.
The same held true in the early days of both the NBA and NHL.
Individual sports like golf producing such duels as those of Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus featured the best of the Silents.
In women’s professional tennis, matches between Silent stars like Billie Jean King and Margaret Court established the sport.
Often, today, all of these players are thought to be Boomers.
Most of the actors and actresses associated with the teenage and young adult films and television shows now almost always credited to the Boomers were also Silents.
James Dean, Clint Eastwood and James Garner were some notables among many others.
The ladies, too: Detective Cagney of the first show featuring female detectives was played by Silent Sharon Gless.
And many of the very famous film actresses starting with Elizabeth Taylor and Natalie Wood, were all Silents.
Although no Silent has become president to date — and the window is closing fast — Joe Biden has his chance to be the first and very probably last of his generation to be elected to the country’s highest office.
And there have been, and still are, many Silents in the cabinet or leading the various federal agencies.
Currently, Wilbur Ross, born 1938, is the Secretary of Commerce.
General Collin Powell, born 1936, served as President George H.W. Bush’s Secretary of State.
Previously, Robert Gates, born 1943, was both the Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense under two presidents —one from either party.
Many outstanding members of Congress were, and still are, members of the Silent generation; for example John McCain, a true war hero, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
And, by the way, Ms. Pelosi is the first, and only female Speaker — and she has done it twice.
Despite the 21st century’s fascination with the so-called “tech companies’ and their significant accomplishments, still, the greatest achievement of mankind thus far took place in the last third of the 20th century.
The almost unbelievable project of successfully sending men to the moon and bringing them back stands alone.
And most of all involved, from the project managers, engineers, ground crews and the astronauts themselves were Silents.
Eleven of the twelve men to walk on the moon were Silents.
(Four are still around). Alan Sheppard, the first American to fly in space in 1961, was the lone Greatest exception.
All of the Apollo 11 crew that made the first moon landing were Silents.
Silents Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin were the first individuals to walk on the moon. And, even in the failure of Apollo 13, it was a Silent crew that brought the spacecraft successfully back to earth.
We have barely scratched the surface as so many Silents have contributed much to art, music, business and science as well as many other fields.
For one last Silent, consider Dr. Anthony Fauci, born 1940, the world renown expert on infectious disease.
Conclusion
Although they may be called the Silent Generation because they never protested something — or anything — on the nation’s streets, they certainly have let their accomplishments speak for them instead.
To misquote Rodney Dangerfield, “they don’t get no respect.”
