In the 1950’s during the early days of modern science fiction, a short story entitled “The Lady Margaret” was included in an anthology of the best science fiction of the decade.
But the story was not really science fiction; it was what today would be called counterfactual (a la the recent novels by Robert Harris like “Fatherland” in which the Germans win WWII).
The premise of the story was that some event in the past had substantially changed the course of history.
The story took place in the year 1968.
But it was not the 1968 we now know truly existed or what might easily have been predicted a decade or so earlier: a year filled with super-power confrontation, regional wars and spaceflight.
No, this fictional 1968 was almost bucolic in comparison. Medical science had not progressed much beyond the time of bleeding patients to affect a cure, so there were far fewer people.
No electronic communication existed as electricity was not understood, let alone applied.
Messages were sent over a series of semaphore towers that used signal flags on arms atop slender poles.
Internal combustion engines did not exist.
Steam powered everything (evidently James Watt had been the only successful inventor).
There were no steam-powered automobiles (let alone aircraft) but there were “road locomotives” that pulled a train of carriages.
The main character in the story operated such a vehicle.
He had deemed it “The Lady Margaret” in honor of his wife. In summary, the details of the setting took the reader well back in the history in the evolvement of human society, and the story could have been designated “anti-science fiction.”
The reader is left to wonder what caused this set of circumstances until nearly the end of the story, when, almost offhandedly, we learn that the Spanish Armada, not the English, had won the sea battle in 1588. The Spanish had defeated Drake’s fleet, sailed up the Thames and captured London.
All the Protestants in power, including the Queen herself, had been executed. The rule of the Roman Catholic Church had been re-established in the British Isles, and, thus, most all of Europe.
The Reformation, along with the accompanying scientific enlightenment, was halted in its tracks.
Why the events described in “The Lady Margaret” did not take place leads us to the unsung heroes in the real story. These men were Anthony Standen, Thomas Phelippes and Gilbert Clifford.
The Queen’s Intelligence Corps
At that time in the 1580’s, Sir Francis Walsingham had the title of principal secretary to the queen, but in reality, he was Elizabeth’s chief intelligence officer.
His responsibilities were both foreign (as the modern MI-6) and domestic (the modern MI-5) intelligence operations.
In 1587, his agents reported that the undeclared war with Spain was going to get very serious and, in fact that Philip II was planning an invasion of England. One of his best agents was Standen, our first hero, who was an English Catholic, supposedly in exile in Spain.
Using his real religion as an effective “cover,” Standen was often in the company of high-ranking Spanish officials.
In a coup that ranks with the best in history, Standen recruited his own spy (never identified) who, in turn, obtained a copy of the detailed invasion plan that was to be used by the Armada and the supporting Spanish army troops. Standen then sent the plans, via a circuitous route through several friendly embassies, back to Walsingham.
Thus warned, Elizabeth charged Drake with the task of preparing the defense of England.
In July 1588, aided by a storm, Drake was very successful in defeating the Armada; only about half of the invasion fleet was able to return to Spain.
No Spanish soldiers made landfall. England was saved.
In 1593, Standen was able to return to England. Unfortunately for him, Francis Walsingham had died in the interim.
Falsely accused of treason, Standen spent ten months in the Tower of London before someone who knew the real story convinced the Queen of the truth of his exploits and gained his release.
No details of the rest of his life are known today.
Foiling Domestic Plots
During the same period in the 1580s, Walsingham had an internal problem of
concern. Many English Catholic noblemen and their supporters wished to eliminate Elizabeth and install Mary Queen of Scots on the throne.
This action would also have re-established the Pope’s rule in Britain and might well have led to the world described in “The Lady Margaret.”
To penetrate these groups, Gilbert Clifford, our second hero, under Walsingham’s suspicion as a possible traitor, reluctantly agreed to be a double agent for the Crown.
In 1586, Clifford informed Sir Francis that letters between Mary and the network of noblemen were being smuggled in and out of Chartley Hall, where the Scot had been imprisoned since 1567.
The plotters were using coded messages in waterproof sacks hidden in the beer barrels that provisioned the Hall.
These messages, when intercepted, were promptly decrypted by Thomas Phelippes, Walsingham’s cryptanalyst and forger (and our third hero in this saga).
Phelippes several times added forged notes to the intercepted messages that often lead later to uncovering further details of the various plots through examining the subsequent intercepted messages.
Of course, the forger made very sure that all
such messages were eventually delivered to the intended recipients.
An assassination plot against Elizabeth was uncovered in July 1586.
The seven noblemen involved were easily thwarted and they, along with seven other confederates, were tried, convicted and hanged that September. For her part in the plot, Mary was beheaded in February 1587.
Like Standen, little more is known of Clifford and Phelippes, but one thing is certain of all three: their actions certainly changed history.
