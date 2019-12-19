On a fine Saturday, the eighth of September, 1935, a young doctor named Carl Weiss climbed into his 1931 Ford Model A roadster and set out for the state capitol of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
His trip would change history; whether for good or bad can still be debated.
“Help stop the menace of Huey P. Long,” screamed the Reader’s Digest in the April 1934 issue.
Conservatives—not all Republicans in 1934—and, in the main, Digest subscribers were not happy with Roosevelt’s New Deal but Long really scared them.
He, along with Upton Sinclair in California, was advocating ending poverty and the Depression by taxing the rich and distributing the wealth to the needy.
Sinclair’s EPIC-End-Poverty-In-California proposal ended when he was defeated for governor by a force led by Harry Chandler and the Los Angeles Times.
Huey Long, however had a political machine that amazed even Lyndon Johnson.
He was very popular and had managed to fill most of the state offices with either cronies or relatives.
Efforts to remove him at the ballot box or through impeachment, although backed by big money corporate interests, fell flat.
His political machine, using the mantra of “Share the Wealth” was so successful that it still has remnants in the 21st century.
Long described himself as a “populist,” not a “socialist;” a person who would stand up for the common man.
He avoided the upper classes of Washington, where he was a senator, and Baton Rouge where he still ran the government by proxy.
One of his favorite pastimes was to drink bourbon and smoke cigars with his confederates.
Often, they listened to the “Amos and Andy” show on the radio.
One of the principal characters was “The Kingfish” who was always inventing new schemes to allow him to run the neighborhood.
It was a natural nickname and Long promptly claimed it for himself.
Huey Long built bridges and highways that gave the state some of the best roads in the U.S. at the time.
He had a new, modern state capitol to replace the antebellum structure that was literally falling apart.
(It is still impressive today.)
He funded the state university, LSU such that it became both an academic and athletic powerhouse.
Like Richard Nixon, who sent the Redskins football plays, Huey sent the LSU coaches what he suggested.
Knowing what was in their best interests, some of Long’s plays were actually called.
Anyone who crossed “the Kingfish” was promptly trounced.
Dr. Weiss’s father-in-law, Benjamin Pavy, was a state judge.
Pavy made the mistake of backing a candidate not to Long’s liking.
After the election—won, of course, by Long’s candidate—Huey arranged for the judge’s district to be gerrymandered away.
This action infuriated young Carl so much that he planned a trip to the capitol on a day he knew the senator would be back from D.C.
Whether the young doctor laid in wait for the senator or simply encountered him in the halls of the capitol is not known.
What is known is that Weiss approached Long, surrounded, as usual, by a phalanx of bodyguards.
Suddenly, a hail of gunfire echoed throughout the canyons of the building.
When the shooting was over, Carl Weiss was dead and “the Kingfish” was dying.
Did Weiss plan to merely assault Long, who ended up with a cut lip as well as bullet wounds?
As he was being treated, the senator mumbled something about his attacker having a terrific punch.
In any event, it was reported that Carl Weiss had, indeed, killed Huey P. Long. Much later, most investigators have concluded that his bodyguards, firing in haste, had actually killed the “Kingfish.”
Long lingered for two more days.
He died on September 10, 1935.
He was only 42-years-old.
His body lay in state in the capitol and was visited by thousands of mourners. He was buried in Baton Rouge.
His wife, Ruth Long, replaced him in the U.S. Senate, and their son Russell held the seat for many years until 1980.
From the corporate boardrooms and the editorial offices of the Reader’s Digest and other publications of their ilk and even the White House, there came a huge sigh of relief.
The Bayou Populist was gone and would trouble them no more.
Gone were the dreams of Huey and his supporters who had already been planning on waging a campaign for president in 1940.
Attacking the New Deal from the left certainly could have been successful, since FDR’s campaign for a third term was not popular with any number of Democrats—in particular, southern Democrats.
Philip Roth has written a counterfactual novel with the premise that a right-wing, possibly even pro-fascist, candidate Charles A. Lindberg became president in 1941.
In the novel, the new president, who in real life was a principal leader of the America First movement, vowed to stay out of the war. He stopped all moves to irritate the Japanese and ended FDR’s ‘lend-lease’ programs to aid Britain. As a result, WWII dragged on for years with a devastating effect on both Europe and Asia.
Had Huey P. Long lived and been elected in 1940, Roth’s scenario might well have occurred, albeit with a left-wing president.
Long was a convinced isolationist and had often remarked that both the Spanish American War and the US entry into WWI had been waged to benefit Wall Street.
He detested most of the WASP-types that were unabashed Anglophiles and probably could not have cared less about the plight of the Jews in Europe or the bombing of civilians in China.
A President Long may well have kept the US out of WWII, at least for many years.
On that September day, Dr. Weiss may have done a lot more than assassinate (or assault) a U.S. senator. He may well have changed world history.
Certainly, he was another “little known person” who made a very large impact.
