We traveled to Southeast Asia and the Kingdom of Cambodia during the Lunar New Year in 2018.
Upon our arrival in Siem Reap we were greeted at our hotel with the customary Khmer greeting called Sampeah, where both palms are placed together in a prayer-like fashion in front of the chest while bowing slightly.
Siem Reap is a resort town and our base for visiting the ruins of Angkor’s vast complex of temples. Angkor Wat is the largest and oldest religious monument in the world and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Built in the 12th century, this temple complex is an impressive display of Khmer architecture and has become the symbol of Cambodia.
In addition to Angkor Wat, we toured two additional temples in the Angkor Complex, Bayon Temple and Ta Prohm Temple.
The Bayon Temple has many face towers representing the Khmer Empire Period and the main tower in the center of the temple is believed to be the four faces of King Jayavarman VII, a king of the Khmer Empire.
Ta Prohm Temple was featured in the 2001 Tomb Raider movie. Abandoned since the 15th century, the surrounding jungle is overtaking and engulfing the temple creating an amazing fusion of ancient architecture with the natural environment of the jungle.
We left the incredible Temples of Angkor and Siem Reap behind and traveled on to Kampong Cham were we boarded our riverboat for our week-long trip on the Mighty Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers.
A highlight of the trip was a tour of the Floating Villages on Tonle Sap Lake where there are 172 floating villages.
Tonle Sap Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia and we marveled at the colorful homes, stores and boats in these floating villages. Fisherman fish for over 100 different species of fish and fishing is the major industry supporting their bustling economy.
Phnom Penh, Cambodia sits at the confluence of the Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers.
It is the capital of the country and is the economic and cultural center of Cambodia as well as a major tourist destination.
We hopped aboard Cambodian rickshaws that delivered us to the Royal Palace and gardens with its golden buildings, impressive architecture and the royal residence of the King of Cambodia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.