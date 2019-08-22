About twenty years ago, Andy Rooney, the long time sage of 60 minutes, finished the program as usual with one of his key observations: The simple ‘pound’ of coffee was disappearing. It was no longer a pound (16 ounces) but in most cases, less, sometimes a lot less. Andy found many coffee bags that were 15 or fourteen ounces and in one instance, a mere thirteen ounces. Andy, if he was still with us, would find that virtually no coffee producer gives a thirteen ounce ‘pound’ anymore. Twelve, or eleven or less is now the standard for a ‘pound’ of coffee. But the price per container has not really gone flying up: hence, there is “no inflation” per the government official tally.
Andy could have noted that this type of price increase has been going on for decades.
You probably remember how large a nickel candy bar was years ago. Now it is half the size and ten times the price. If you had kept a Big Mac for decades in your freezer, it would be astounding to compare the burger of forty years ago when it was introduced with the 2019 model.
You would find that it would take at least two of the present offering to match the bicentennial original. But there is not inflation. Another trick, often used by the “over-the-counter” drug manufacturers is to make the bottle bigger while keeping the contents the same (or even less), thus appearing to justify the higher price. Or, keep the package as it was for the years previously but severely cut the amount of product contained within. This technique is a favorite of the vitamin and supplement industry. For example, take a look at a bottle of thirty CoQ10 pills that use up only about a third of the container. Again, playing Andy, look at the paper products industry where the size of the toilet tissue roll is the same diameter as before but the center tube is much bigger and now even (mercy!) left out entirely. Kimberley-Clark (Kleenex) and other tissue manufacturers leave the box the same, easily concealing the fact that the individual sheet is both shorter and narrower and that there are fewer sheets in the box. And the cereal producers may well have started this scam long ago by their constant clamoring that “shipping” has reduced the brand new box that is now only about two-thirds full. But, there’s no inflation.
Even the rental car companies have caught on. Thirty years ago when you asked for a “standard-size” car from Hertz or one of their competitors, you were given a Ford Taurus or something similar. Now, the same request yields, at best, a Ford Focus, for roughly the same rate in 2019 dollars. A Focus is a compact. Everyone, other than Hertz, knows that.
Finally, if the producers think that the reduction is size is just two obvious, and then why not cut the quality instead? Examples abound everywhere from the tomato paste that has few tomatoes to the new clothes washer that fails completely in ten years rather than the fifteen or twenty the old appliance lasted before it had to be junked. (I am reminded of the old take off on the Zenith Radio Corporation ad “the quality is left out before the nameplate falls off”).
But, there is no inflation.
Yeah, sure. Also, there is no need to increase your social security check.
