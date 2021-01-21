At the Los Angeles Air Meet of 1910 held in what is now Carson there were several rigid airships (as opposed to blimps and balloons that had no frames). These very large aircraft seemed to foretell of long distance travel in the air.
German development under Count von Zeppelin was proceeding rapidly.
And, during the 1920s and early ’30s, German rigid airships prove dto be very successful, while those of Britain, France, Italy and the U.S. failed, often with spectacular fatal crashes.
The last operational commercial German airship, the LZ129, was the ill-fated Hindenburg.
After that tragedy, the era of the “Great Airships” — that had lasted for the first third of the 20th century — was then over, probably for all time.
The dream of silently traveling only several hundred feet above the oceans and continents of the world was lost, although, at the turn of the last century it seemed to be quite promising.
Since WWII, there have been many efforts to restart commercial airship travel, most all have not gotten beyond the planning stage with one current exception.
Let’s now examine the three spectacular failures from Britain, the United States and Germany.
October 1930: The Tragedy of the R101
“The R101” is the correct answer to the trivia question, “What commercial rigid airship crash produced the most casualties?” It is not “The Hindenburg” as most people would answer: forty-eight perished on the British airship in 1930 while thirty-six died at Lakehurst, N.J. in 1937.
In the late 1920’s, the British Air Ministry, led by a Lord Thompson, decided that the British were falling significantly behind the Germans, and even the Americans, in commercial airship development.
With the far-flung empire to oversee, what better vehicle was available to be put into service?
The Germans had proven that long-range air travel by rigid dirigible was now practical.
To get back in the game, the Air Ministry planned the construction of two aerial monsters.
Both would approach 800 feet in length.
The large British aircraft firm Vickers would build the first to ministry specifications, the R100.
The second, the even larger R101, was to be constructed directly under Air Ministry supervision.
Both British airships would be filled with highly explosive hydrogen because the U. S. restricted the much safer helium gas for use in American airships only.
Vickers chose to use proven gasoline aero engines for the R100 while the Air Ministry dictated that R101 would be diesel powered for added safety.
The R100 development proceeded on schedule using methods proven by Hugo Eckner and his German engineers on their very successful airships.
The R100 successfully completed her trials and made a successful round-trip to Canada in the summer of 1930.
Unfortunately, she would never fly again as a result of the subsequent failure of her infamous sister, the R101. (A brief historical note: One of the principle engineers on the R100 was the famous author of the dystopian novel of 1959 — “On The Beach” — Nevil Shute, who later published a review of his work on the airship).
The R101, when completed, was to be the largest such craft in existence at that time.
Unfortunately, her development encountered major problems from the start.
The diesel engines produced far less power than originally specified and were very much overweight as was the entire ship.
And the R101 used stainless steel girders, not the aluminum alloy used by everyone else, which added to the weight problem.
The craft performed so poorly in her test flights in late 1929 that the ship designers had to add an additional section for additional lift.
This meant that she was literally cut in two and the new section added. And, to further complicate matters, the external skin often suffered significant tearing.
Finally, in September 1930, the reconstructed craft was able to complete a few short, reasonably successful, test flights over England.
The man in charge of the effort, a Lord Thompson, had decreed that the R101 must take him to India for an important conference of officials from all of the British colonies no later than early October.
Although many voiced concern for such a long flight, the ship was loaded on Oct. 4 with Thompson’s staff and personal gear – to include a grand piano! Late in the evening, the airship lifted off and preceded slowly over the channel into France, scheduled to fly over Paris.
Difficult to control, the overladen craft slowed even more, lost altitude and crashed in the early hours of Oct. 5.
Most of her passengers and crew, including Thompson, perished in the resulting firestorm.
Her loss finished the British airship program.
April 1933: The Loss of the USS Akron
It really is a dark and stormy night on the evening of April 3, 1933 in the Atlantic near the US eastern seaboard.
A line of severe squalls, some with winds approaching hurricane strength, is tossing the inbound freighter that would that would have allowed a first observation of a very large airship flying dangerously near the wave tops. It is the USS Akron.
At about three quarters of her length, the large white star on a blue circle with a smaller red disk in the center, the US insignia in the 1930’s, is barely visible through the rain.
Suddenly, like a man tripping and falling on his face, the bottom fin dips into the ocean and the craft smashes into the sea.
Almost the entire crew perished; only three are eventually saved by desperately clinging to an empty fuel tank until help arrives.
Why there are so few survivors is no mystery; it is now known, that despite the painful lesson of the Titanic some twenty years earlier, the airship carried no life rafts!
The USS Akron was the pride of both the Navy and her creator, the Goodyear Zeppelin Corporation.
The Navy wanted an ocean reconnaissance vehicle.
The Akron was a flying aircraft carrier--she could carry a full complement of five Curtis F9C Sparrowhawk fighters.
These biplanes could be both launched and retrieved in flight (My son and I have reviewed films of these maneuvers at the Naval Museum in Washington, D.C.) Without radar, a concept a decade in the future, the only way to detect an approaching enemy was visually.
Rather than simply crossing the Atlantic, the Akron and her planned sister ships were to survey that ocean, as well as the Pacific. Goodyear not only planned to reap future large Navy contracts but to use the Akron class as the foundation for large, passenger airships, ones that could cross the ocean in two and one-half days, not the five to seven days required by the ocean liners.
And they could cash in on that market and give the Germans a run for their money.
Before her loss, the Akron had performed as expected.
She had easily flown across the continent from Lakehurst, New Jersey to the new airship base in Sunnyvale, Calif.
Aircraft had been launched and retrieved successfully.
The Akron usually carried various industrial, military and congressional VIPs.
Her first sister, the Macon, was nearing completion, and more such ships were on the drawing board.
The future for both U.S. naval and commercial airships looked very promising in the early 1930s.
But after the loss of the Akron, and her principal proponent, Admiral Moffett, who was on-board that fateful evening, Congress cancelled any further development funds for either naval or commercial airships.
The loss of the Macon less than two years later in 1935 off Big Sur in the Pacific finished any further rigid dirigible development in the U.S.
May 1937 - The Loss of The Hindenburg (LZ129)
The explosion that destroyed the German airship, Hindenburg, as she approached her mooring mast at the Lakehurst, N.J. Naval Air Station on the evening of May 6, 1937, did far more than end passenger airship traffic, perhaps for all time.
The tragedy also ended the last area of significant German-American cooperation.
Both Zeppelin in Germany and Goodyear in the U.S. had long hoped that airship travel across the Atlantic would become commonplace. But what caused the explosion and fire? Was it the result of sabotage?
Although an unknown saboteur (if he or she really existed) was very likely to have been an anti-Nazi, his (or her) actions allowed Adolph Hitler to get rid of the irritating management of the Zeppelin Company, who were not Nazis and did not always toe the line.
In fact, Hugo Eckner, the head of the company, only barely tolerated the Nazis. After the loss of the Hindenburg, the German dictator ordered all passenger airships grounded and had the sister ship, the LZ-130, destroyed in 1940.
What was the crude device that caused the explosion and who set it?
Most investigators, both past and present, believe that it was a simple timer with a battery connected to a flashbulb.
When the bulb fired, it ignited the hydrogen gas in one of the internal gasbags.
It could have been set by one of the crew or by anyone of the passengers.
All had open access to the interior of the ship.
Although some investigators initially said the explosion was an accident, perhaps a lightening strike, and that remains the official story in both the U.S. and Germany, a timer could have been set to go off at a time when normally no one would have been aboard as the landing had been postponed by two hours due to thunderstorms in the landing area.
But some very recent studies here in the 21st century lend credence to the very likely story of some sort of accidental electrical discharge — either static electricity built up within the craft or a listening strike.
As we discussed previously, Michael Mooney, in his book that became the 1975 movie, suggested it was sabotage.
But Mooney and many others are not sure.
So history will never know.
Current Developments
When I first began this investigation years ago, there were no real airships under development anywhere other than blimps and free balloons.
But sometime after the turn of this century, a renewed Zeppelin Corporation took root in Friedrichshafen, Germany at the home of the original zeppelins.
These new developers refer to their vehicles as Zeppelin NT (new technology). They are about 250 feet in length, about one-third that of their ancestors. Several have now been built and put into service.
Some are currently used as aerial “cruise ships’ around Europe.
And three have been sold to Goodyear in the U.S. for advertising.
The current ships hold 16 passengers plus a crew of two.
The earlier NT ships had space for twelve plus the crew. One early airship was brought to California about ten years ago and was based at Moffett Field in Sunnyvale, the home of the ill-fated Macon.
This NT made several trips up and down the coast to Long Beach and back. It also gave some short tours over the Long Beach harbor.
I was lucky enough to have gone on one of these excursions.
I have flown on several military and commercial aircraft, ranging from a Stearman biplane to the Boeing747.
I’ve also travelled on several helicopters and blimps.
But the flight on the new Zeppelin was like nothing I have ever experienced.
As the engines are high along the center, the terrific roar of blimps and helicopters is not present.
Passengers can look out and see details that are not easily visible from onboard other aircraft or from the ground.
As we floated over the moored 1936 art deco luxury liner, the Queen Mary, it was as if we were looking down at a finally detailed, large-scale model of the ship.
No wonder the lucky passengers on the Hindenburg on her uneventful trips in 1936 told their friends of how they were amazed.
Unfortunately, my trip in 2011 was one of the last in the U.S. for this ship.
She was disassembled and returned to Germany in 2012.
Given another opportunity to fly again, I would jump at the chance.
