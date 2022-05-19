The Windshield Wiper
Recently, my wife, Peg and I saw the story of a inventor that we never knew existed. Every time you turn on the wipers in your car, you use his invention.
The man’s name was Robert Kearns. Dr. Kearns, who had a Ph.D in electrical engineering (no small feat), developed the modern adjustable interval wiper in the mid-1960s.
He demonstrated it to engineers from Ford who showed great interest. But the giant automaker refused to license the design from Kearns, but, instead chose to introduce it for several 1969 models without paying the engineering professor anything.
Kearns began a long series of lawsuits against Ford. The auto company initially offered to settle for $250,000 but without admitting wrongdoing.
Eventually, they raised the ante to $30 million but still without admitting guilt. Kearns refused to accept any settlement without an admission.
He was eventually awarded a judgment of $10 million along with an apology. He sued Chrysler and received a similar judgment of $18 million. His suit against GM was thrown out (why?).
And, so, from then on, every auto manufacturer has had to pay nothing to Kearns or his heirs for his invention.
Robert Kearns died a broken man. His wife left him and their six children when she could not take his very stressful obcession with justice anymore. Dr. Kearns was hospitalized for mental treatment several times late in life.
He died at age 77 in 2005. The Kearns saga got me to wonder how often similar stories of inventors and stolen inventions have occurred in the past.
Here are four such tales. You have probably heard the name of one of them but probably not his story.
Longitude
When sailing ships became reliable enough for long ocean voyages, it became very necessary for navigators well away from land, to correctly locate their position.
Prior to that era, it was just guesswork to estimate a location on the open ocean so a long voyage often ended in a unexpected destination like sailing for Virginia and ending up in New England.
Latitude, the distance above-or below- the equator was fairly easy to determine, starting around the year 1700.
Taking sightings on land of the sun at its zenith, astronomers could prepare tables that gave the relationship between the sun angle and the known latitude. This data did not change when a ship was out in the open ocean.
The problem was longitude. How far was the vessel from a known landmark, and was it to the west or the east from the reference landmark? Map makers designated this distance in degrees and usually used London as the benchmark.
London is still used today. Simple arithmetic determined that for each hour a vessel was away from London, it was either 15 degrees west (or east) of the British capitol, as the earth spins at 360 degrees over 24 hours, or 15 degrees per hour. So if a navigator in the early 18th century could know the exact time in London and the exact local time, which he could determine from the sun and his charts, he could find the longitude of his vessel’ location. The problem was to develop a clock that could stand the rigors of ocean travel. Enter our inventor, John Harrison. Harrison set out to develop the first ocean going chronometer and thus win the 20 million pound sterling prize offered by the Crown (a fantastic amount of money when the average tradesman might make 2 pounds per week if he were lucky).
Harrison used wood for his clock because metalwork lacked sufficient precision. The inventor designated his device H1 and it was demonstrated to be accurate enough to determine a vessel’s position fairly precisely.
Harrison then perfected his clocks through three more variations, ending by completing the H4 version.
After again demonstrating the precision of his latest chronometer, Harrison requested that he be awarded the 20 million pound prize but Parliament only gave him 8 million — still a fortune but not what he had been promised. Harrison lived to be 83 and died in 1776.
Harrison’s ideas were used well into the 20th century until after WWII when LORAN, a derivative of radar, became the standard method of determining position.
As satellite technology advanced through the last 20 years of the century, GPS, global positioning satellites, became the most common method. But Harrison provided the background for everything that came later.
Alternating Current
Although there have been car makes named for electrical pioneers including a fledgling company named for Michael Faraday currently as well as a Maxwell a century ago, the most recognizable is, of course, the Tesla. Nikola Tesla was an eccentric electrical engineer who pushed, if he didn’t actually invent it, the concept of alternating current (AC).
After immigrating to the US from Serbia, Tesla worked for a time for the dean of the electrical experts, Thomas Edison. But Tesla and Edison had a falling out when Tesla claimed to have solved the problem of long range electrical transmission by using transformers to significantly raise the voltage of AC energy, thus significantly reducing the inherent losses of direct current (DC) systems. But Edison, showing that even the most gifted can make serious mistakes, doggedly stuck with DC.
Although Edison had promised a bonus for any of his staff that proposed a method to reduce transmission losses, he refused to grant Tesla such an award. Tesla then promptly quit and soon took his ideas to George Westinghouse. Westinghouse, a bitter rival of Edison, quickly adopted the AC concept and soon had many installations throughout the US.
Treated very fairly by Westinghouse, Nikola Tesla was soon an extremely rich man.
For the rest of his life, Tesla tried to.invent a way to transmit significant electrical energy without wires. He built a gigantic coil device in Colorado but never had any real success. Late in his life, he lived as a permanent resident in some of New York finest hotels. When he died in 1943 at age 86, he left his creditors with nothing as Tesla was deeply in debt. Tesla was virtually unheard of until his resurrection as the new brand of EV originated by Elon Musk.
The First Television
When Nazi Germany demonstrated their technical prowess by televising their own 1936 Olympics in Berlin, they used a system developed by an American farm boy from Utah. Whether the Hitler regime ever paid Philo T. Farnsworth anything is lost to history. But they certainly took full credit for his system.
Born to a Mormon farm couple, young Philo showed such promise as he studied and built sophisticated electrical and mechanical devices while still in his teens that he was granted an appointment to the US Military Academy at West Point. But the young Farnsworth soon realized that if he became a commissioned officer, all of his inventions would belong to the US Government, so he withdrew. He returned to Utah and entered the Mormon University, BYU. Late in life, Farnsworth received an honorary doctorate in engineering from his alma mater. The TV system developed by Farnsworth in the late 1920s was the worldwide standard throughout the rest of the 20th century. It used an electron beam to both record the original image and to reproduce it on home and business receivers (TV sets).
Later, others added the capability of color TV by using additional beams-the latest being Sony’s three-gun “Trinitron” about twenty-five years ago. Although Farnsworth designs are now completely obsolete, having been replaced with solid-state devices, his idea of painting a scene electronically (he likened it to plowing a field) leaves little doubt that, because of his work, commercial TV became a reality at least two decades before the experts had predicted.
Unfortunately for Farnsworth, the Germans were not the only ones interested, in effect, in stealing his patents. The1930’s version of Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, was the very successful electronic industrialist, David Sarnoff.
Like Gates, Sarnoff wasn’t that much of an inventor himself, but he was both a marketing genius and a visionary. He knew that commercial radio would eventually be replaced by TV and he wanted his manufacturing arm, RCA, and his broadcasting network, NBC, to be in the forefront. He realized that the Farnsworth system really worked, so he assigned his experts the task of overcoming Philo’s patents. They were only partially successful and long court battles ensued.
Although hopelessly outgunned by Sarnoff’s army of lawyers and their huge support staff, Farnsworth finally prevailed and RCA had to pay licensing fees.
But the young inventor, now grown prematurely old, began to drink heavily and died of pneumonia before his 65th birthday.
In an ironic twist, Farnsworth’s widow lived on to age 98 while she continued to collect his royalties.
FM Radio
If Elon Musk had decided to name his new electric automobile for the most influential electronics pioneer of the 20th century, he would have introduced the Armstrong. Edwin Armstrong’s designs are still very much in use today. From the cheapest table model radio to the most sophisticated cell phone, the Armstrong designs are still there.
Armstrong showed great promise with serious electrical experiments as a teenager. He entered Columbia University as a freshman in 1909 and never really left.
Graduating with honors in 1913, Armstrong became a graduate assistant professor.
He joined the US Army in 1917 for service in WWI. Granted a commission as a captain, he was a major when the war ended. He led a development team that significantly improved the US Army’s ability to communicate.
He also worked with the French.
Please read the rest of this story in the June 3 edition of Sun Lakes Life.
