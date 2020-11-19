THE DOBLE SAGA

Back in the mid-1950’s, long before the term “reality TV” was even coined, there was a reality TV show dubbed “You Asked For It”.
Viewers would write into ask if something were true, and if the producers liked the subject, they would devote some or all of the thirty minute program to an investigation of the question.
Some questions were memorable like the one that asked if a crocodile’s tail was more dangerous than his jaws.
It would seem so as that after a very brave studio hand poked one of the monsters on the snout with a very long pole, he swished his tail, striking an old Buick, knocking it over.
In one memorable episode a letter writer asked if there ever had been a successful steam powered automobile.
To answer that question, the scene shifted to a popular local LA county drag strip where two vehicles would race each other for a quarter-mile from a standing start.
First, a new Oldsmobile 88, one of the best high performance vehicles of the era, lined up in the inside lane.
Then a large, much older sedan from about 1930 silently slipped into the outside lane.
The young starter pointed her flag to first the Olds and then to the old car.
Then, bringing it down, she gave both drivers the launch signal. The Olds leapt forward with a roar and screeching of rubber while the older vehicle was quickly and silently several car lengths ahead.
The race was not even close.
The much older vehicle, with the aerodynamics of a brick, won easily.
The announcer then identified the old vehicle as a Doble Model E steam car from the late 1920s.
Background
During the early development of the automobile, there were three main competitors for powering the vehicles.
First, there was the newly available internal-combustion engine that eventually emerged the winner once the electric self-starter was added.
Second, electric motors were tried.
These ‘electrics’ had the advantages of silence and ease of operation, but the lack of batteries with sufficient storage capacity proved to be too big a problem.
And last, there was the steam engine.
It certainly seemed like a sure bet as the railroads had been using then giant steam locomotives for at least fifty years.
Alas, steam powered vehicles also failed early on.
This result was mainly because the Stanley brothers, the primary builder of moderately priced steam cars, refused too spend any significant amount of money updating their mass market offerings.
There was, however, one steam car that continued until the Depression finally killed it in 1931.
Abner Doble built a series of well-engineered steam cars starting in 1916.
His last production version, the Model E, had the efficiency and acceleration of modern 21st century vehicles. Doble had solved the two problems initially vexing the steam car.
Freezing temperatures weren’t a problem as the Model E could be ready to go in no more that 30 seconds under those conditions using a beautifully designed high pressure boiler.
Excessive water use was solved — the last Dobles could travel 1700 miles without recharging the supply.
Model E’s could travel over 100 mph for extended periods of time, something very few gasoline powered cars could do in the 1920s and ‘30s.
The billionaire Howard Hughes owned several Dobles and drove them daily, often racing across the California desert while filming his breakthrough movie “Wings”.
The main problem with Dobles was that they were extremely expensive: the bare chassis, without any coachwork, cost $10,000 in 1925 (a price that would be at least ten times that today).
This price resulted mainly from Doble’s insistence on only the finest materials be used in his vehicles.
Doble was a perfectionist and was more interested in improving his cars, rather than freezing the design and going into full production.
He was a tinkerer, much like the inventor of “the wireless”, Guilermo Marconi.
But unlike Marconi, Doble wasn’t much of a business man and, although he had nothing to do with an clearly illegal Doble stock manipulation scheme in the 1920s, barely avoided prison.
Somehow start-up auto firms attracted such banditry and like Preston Tucker, two decades hence, this blow certainly added to the failure of Doble Steam Motors.
Abner Doble spent the last thirty years of his life as a consultant to many steam vehicle projects, all of which used his latest designs.
Steam busses and trucks were conceived and some prototypes built but no production vehicles were ever introduced.
The last, and most promising, was the Paxton steam car of the early 1950s.
Paxton, a very successful manufacturer of auto superchargers, poured money into the project but eventually gave up.
In the late 1960s, GM built a more modern version of Doble’s design using his long-expired patents.
A ’69 Pontiac Gran Prix served as a donor.
The car performed flawlessly but GM decided not to pursue any further development.
Somewhat sadly, no one has considered a rebirth of the steam car since.
Since Doble had shown that his kerosene powered external combustion cars produced little pollution, it is shame that no one was interested in reducing a vehicle’s “carbon footprint” in 1930 or, for that matter, in 1969.
It is also too bad that no government tax credits, a la those currently lavishly awarded to Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers, were around to save Doble Steam Motors during the Hoover administration.
Had they been, today’s climate change crisis might never have occurred.
Abner Doble died in 1961 at the age of 71.
Little, if anything, has been heard about him since.
