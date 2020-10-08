The Cuban Missile Crisis: A Personal Experience

On Oct. 16, 1962 CIA personnel briefed President John F. Kennedy on the then current Soviet activity in Cuba.
Showing the president the latest overhead photography gathered by Agency U-2 aircraft, they then stated there was no doubt that nuclear armed ballistic missiles capable of striking anywhere in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains would soon be operational.
The president then realized that something must be done and quickly.
The Cuban Missile Crisis is probably the most dangerous time in the 75 years since WWII had begun.
I was one of the lucky ones who were born in the late 1930s and came of military age between the wars in Korea and Vietnam.
I had graduated from college in January 1961, and received a reserve commission as an Army 2nd Lieutenant.
I was now about six months from finishing my required service.
Then the closest I came to combat during my two years in the Army occurred during the Cuban Missile Crisis in the fall of 1962.
My unit of the Transportation Corps was to provide support to the famed 82nd Airborne during the preparation for the planned invasion of Cuba and during the attack itself.
We were first to load their equipment for airdrop, then land on the beach on the day after D-day to offload all the paratroopers’ heavy equipment.
Prologue
The late summer and early fall of 1962 were truly hectic for Peg, my wife of sixteen months, and myself.
She had joined me in France, where it appeared that I would spend the last year of my Army commitment before returning to the U.S. in May of 1963.
But, as is so often the case, like anyone who has ever served knows, no one in the Army (or any of the other services) is guaranteed anything.
My unit was directed to return to our home post at Fort Eustis in Virginia in September and it was now late August.
First, we had to get Peg, now 21, back to her mother’s home in El Paso.
Since I had purchased a new French car, I could drive her to Paris. From there I was able to arrange a flight for her from Paris to Washington, D.C., on one of the new jets where she could layover with her sister, who worked in the Capitol.
She would subsequently take a prop plane to El Paso.
Our money was very tight.
She successfully made her flights, stayed in D.C. as planned and safely reached west Texas.
Next, I had to arrange to ship our Renault back to Norfolk, the closest port to the fort.
I had to turn the car in the day before my unit was due to leave La Rochelle.
At least, that part worked, but I had to pick up the car no later than Sept. 30 or pay a whopping storage charge.
No problem, I thought; we were leaving by ship on the 15th and even though the old troop ship would lumber across the Atlantic, eleven days was a very worst case estimate.
No problem.
But, it was not to be. Our ship had to make a two day detour to pick up an injured crew member of a radar early warning vessel.
Nevertheless, almost by a miracle, I managed to retrieve the Renault before close of business on the 30th.
All company personnel could take leave that midnight, Oct. 1.
Three of my crew from the unit motor pool wanted a ride and would pay for the gas.
So we loaded the poor car to the gunnels and were off a few minutes after 12 on October 1st.
The first man, one of the best mechanics, got off in Nashville, while one of his junior assistants left in Memphis.
The senior NCO offered me breakfast and a place to nap at his home in Texarkana.
I gratefully accepted, then, after about five hours, left for the almost 900 mile trip across the width of Texas.
With only two stops for gas, restroom and snacks, I reached Peg’s mother home outside of the city about 5 a.m. I had driven almost 2000 miles in about 30 hours.
That part of the adventure was over.
After a few days in El Paso, we drove leisurely across the continent.
We stopped at my parents’ home outside San Antonio, then visited some of my friends in Dallas, where they met Peg for the first time.
On then to Fort Eustis in Virginia where we thought that surely we had only about seven uneventful months until my Army career was over.
The Long Trip South
But it was not to be. Between noon on Saturday October 20th and midafternoon on the 23rd, my outlook changed dramatically when preparations for a pleasant weekend with Peg became instead preparations for war.
All weekend my company and I (now a 1st Lieutenant) worked feverishly, not knowing where we were headed, to load, service and prepare everything for operations.
As a unit of 330 men, our company was designed to operate independently, and that meant we had a lot of stuff.
A severe reaction to the horse serum then used for tetanus sidelined me on Monday afternoon.
I was sent to my quarters by the medics so I was able to see President Kennedy’s speech about the missiles in Cuba.
Now we knew where I would be going.
About midnight, a messenger from the company commander arrived to drive me back to the unit area.
I managed to make it through to the next afternoon when I was to take a convoy of fifteen vehicles and forty men to Opa Locka, Florida, a place I had never heard of.
We were ordered to drive straight through without any unnecessary stops for food, rest or fuel.
Two fully loaded tank trucks were part of the convoy.
Some Pentagon planner had calculated that we could travel the 1200 miles south in 24 hours — only a 50 mph average.
In a modern car of 1962, traveling on the still incomplete I-95, that would have been a relatively easy task, but driving Army trucks and jeeps, even moving at 45 mph was a strain.
We had been directed not to use any portion of I-95, so it was not until about noon on the second day when all the vehicles were safely parked at the old abandoned Navy air base in the small city just due north of Miami.
It would be our home for the next two months.
There was nothing really memorable about the trip down — other than trying to stay awake along with everyone else, with one very pleasant exception.
After we had spent more than 24 hours on the road, some townspeople in Folkston, Ga. near the Florida line, waved us over.
They had laid out a gigantic picnic for all the troops heading south.
About a third of my men were African-American, but we all were invited to share a very good meal in this still deeply segregated area of the South.
The stop in Folkston, our only one of any length, was a tremendous morale boost. (Much later, on a 1969 trip to and from Florida, Peg and I made sure we stopped for food and lodging in Folkston.)
Dealing with the airborne and the Air Force
We had to work closely with the other units on our shared installation.
All of our company had arrived by the time the paratroopers’ train pulled in.
They weren’t impressed at first with their support.
Some of their junior officers even asked what our unit was supposed to do.
That question was quickly answered that afternoon when our men unloaded the flatcars and boxcars filled with all of their equipment.
Our guys called it “stripping a train” and it was so easy in the lovely Florida weather, used to, as they were, working in a cold rain on the French coast.
Soon, everything was offloaded and stacked neatly where the Airborne wanted.
They were impressed and very soon we had a good relationship most of the time.
Our morning staff meetings generally went very well.
Our motor pool maintenance area shared part of a large old hangar with the
USAF maintenance shops that were needed to service their large cargo aircraft parked outside on the tarmac.
We both had needs that I and my counterpart, a long time Air Force Chief Warrant Officer, met with trades.
He needed a way to lift heavy components, like piston engines off his planes, I, limited to one jeep, needed vehicles to chase replacement parts.
We needed a lot of stuff to keep our forklift, jeeps and trucks running because they were almost constantly in use.
So I lent the Warrant Officer the full-time use of our 40-ton crawler crane, one that we really had no use for, along with one of our very skilled operators. In exchange, I got two AF pickups, with the airmen to drive them.
A quick side trip to Miami
Late in November when we all knew that we would soon be leaving the area, several of us junior officers decided to rent cars from Hertz and visit downtown Miami.
The city and the beach were empty.
It was a ghost town: most everyone who could leave had done so much earlier.
There were still a few bars and restaurants open but we could not buy a drink or a meal.
Every place insisted that it was all on the house.
(The only other time I ever saw anything like it was almost 30 years later when Peg and I were in San Francisco the day after the earthquake in October 1989.)
The long, cold trip home
Fortunately, the crisis ended in late October when the invasion was cancelled at the last minute.
Almost every student of the Cold War believes that a nuclear holocaust was somehow avoided.
Although the crisis was over, no one told us about it, so we continued working with our other partners, thinking it could still happen.
After all that fear, tension and exhaustion from seven weeks of 24/7, we were told to pack up and return to Virginia in mid-December.
Now the lengthy process of unwinding began.
Our men reloaded all of the airborne equipment back on rail cars.
We watched as all of the 82nd troops happily boarded the train for their trip back to Kentucky.
The same brilliant planners in the Pentagon who had directed that we drive our vehicles down to Florida now ordered that we drive them back to Virginia.
The weather had turned bitterly cold.
In fact, it was the coldest winter in the South since the Civil War.
In Miami, it was 38 degrees the morning that we started out.
At the Georgia border, it was zero overnight.
Keeping the drivers and the rest of the crew from frostbite and getting them hot food and drink along the way was certainly going to be a problem.
As the convoy commander, I had been directed to halt every night and report.
Our radios were short range only, so that meant that I had to find a pay phone — not as daunting a task as it might prove to be today.
About midnight, I found one and made the report.
Halting overnight was an insanity at the below zero temperatures, so after less than twenty minutes, we moved out again.
I had the drivers rotate in shifts.
Eight hours on, eight hours off.
Off duty personnel rode in the back of the cargo trucks, without any heat, of course.
But, at least, they could hunker down in their sleeping bags.
Those of the crew driving, however, had to do something to get some heat into the cabs.
On the large trucks, my senior NCO, a highly qualified mechanic, recommended that we simply knock out the access panels in the firewalls, and so we did.
Those cabs became bearable, but I took a lot of flak about this maneuver from the field maintenance people (mostly civilians) when we got back to post.
For the midsized 3/4-ton vehicles, the inventive GIs wedged cardboard under the rear of the hood and over the open outside vents that were put there originally by the vehicle designers.
These makeshift plenum chambers worked very well and were easily discarded after the trip.
Those of us in the jeeps, including my own lead vehicle, could do nothing but grin and bear it.
Fortunately, there was no snow or sleet and our overall rate of travel was faster than the trip down.
I ordered a break for lunch mid-day on day two. It was still the segregated South, and this time there were no friendly townspeople helping us out.
The restaurant owner demanded that my African-American soldiers eat in the kitchen.
They didn’t like it, and I certainly didn’t, but at least they were out of the cold and fed.
It’s hard to believe today, but that’s the way it was then, not that long ago.
The convoy suffered only one casualty on the return trip and, fortunately, it was only a mechanical one.
At about 4 a.m. on the second night out, as we were nearing the North Carolina-Virginia line, one of the two dump trucks — both of Korean War vintage — blew an oil line.
The driver managed to get the truck onto the shoulder, but the engine was finished.
There was nothing left to do but tow the wounded truck with one of the newer two-and-a-half tons.
Our last obstacle was the bridge over the James River, located just a few miles south of Fort Eustis.
It was just getting light when I saw a sign stating that towed vehicles were not allowed on the old, two-lane structure.
As luck would have it, a Virginia highway patrolman was parked at the entrance to the bridge.
I jumped out and ran to his Ford.
As soon as I explained the problem, he stepped onto the roadway and waved the broken vehicle on through.
I’ve always wondered what would have happened had the officer hesitated.
We roared ahead back into the lead and it was about 10 a.m. when all the vehicles were finally safely parked in the unit motor pool.
Our trip to Opa Locka — and our country’s national emergency — was finally over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.